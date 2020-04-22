rtmark
Netflix adds 16 million subscribers in first quarter, stock slips on warnings of slower growth

Author: Siraj Sarwar

Last Updated: April 22, 2020

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) net paid subscriber’s growth doubled to 15.8 million, but the company says it comes on the expense of future quarters – meaning that the growth was pulled forward due to lockdowns and it may result in slower subscriber growth during the second half of the year.

While subscriber growth remains in line with the forecast during the first two months of this year, the major growth mainly arrived in March and extended into April as governments all over the world have tightened social distancing policies. This helped the group sail past the analysts’ consensus of 8.5 million in the first quarter.

The double-digit average revenue per user growth increased its first-quarter revenue by 28% to $5.77bn, easily topping the consensus estimate for $5.75bn.

Netflix stock price, however, retreated from highs as investors reacted to the negative outlook for the second half of the year. Netflix stock trading remained in the red on Tuesday and extend the downside in the Wednesday session to just under 1% down at $433.83. Netflix, led by chief executive Reed Hastings, is up 31% this year.

“Hopefully, progress against the virus will allow governments to lift the home confinement soon. As that happens, we expect viewing and growth to decline,” the company said in a shareholder’s letter.

The content console is among the factors that could influence its subscriber growth in the following quarters. Currently, the company has paused all of its production activities due to the health crisis and showing previous favorites such as Love is Blind, Elite, Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Tiger King (pictured). The world’s largest streaming company also notes that second-quarter release dates could also be impacted, which is likely to create content related problems in the second half of the year.

The rising competition from Disney Plus, which has already reached the 50 million subscribers since last year launching is forcing Netflix to improve the content console to sustain its user growth. Also, HBO Max is slated to launch in May and Comcast’s Peakcock will begin operations in July.

    Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

