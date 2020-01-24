NEM Foundation Partners With Travala.com to Support Cryptocurrency Payments

The NEM Foundation has partnered with Travala.com, a cryptocurrency using hotel booking platform, to support the NEM asset for users who want to book utilizing it. The asset, which has a market cap of over three hundred million, was launched in 2015 and is in the top 30 of all assets in terms of market cap.

Speaking on the matter is the CEO of NEM, Alex Tinsman, in a blog post regarding the partnership:

“Travala.com has long been a supporter of the crypto community and a valuable advocate for widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. We’re glad to be partnering with them to include XEM on their platform, further underlining our long-term message of scaling the technology for all institutions across all industries.”

On top of this, the NEM Foundation is working on an enterprise product utilizing its technology as well, with the codename Catapult.

Also speaking on this partnership is Matt Luczynski, the CEO of Travala, who says:

“We are delighted to welcome NEM as a certified Travel partner and we look forward to XEM holders joining our crypto travel booking community.”

Partnerships like these are the perfect way for a company to get its cryptocurrency out there, and providing a use case is an even better one. It’s important that other projects recognize this as well.