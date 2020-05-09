More Than 6m UK Workers Furloughed as Almost 70% of UK Firms Apply for Job Retention Scheme

Two-thirds of British firms have asked for public money to pay staff they have temporarily laid off show the results of a survey. The government-backed scheme was the most widely used of a string of measures to help companies through the economic shutdown. A total of 66% of the firms who responded to the survey said they had applied for the job retention scheme, the Office for National Statistics confirmed.

Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which is central to efforts to contain the rising unemployment, the state pays 80% of workers’ pay up to 2,500 pounds ($3,119) a month.

On Monday, finance minister Rishi Sunak said half a million firms had applied for help in paying the wages of around 4 million staff at a cost of 4.5 billion pounds.

Government figures showed the total value of the claims submitted under the scheme was close to £8 billion as of May 3.

The temporary scheme has not been efficient at preventing redundancies entirely, however.

Separate figures released on Monday show that since the pandemic started more than 1.8 million people have claimed universal credit, the main welfare benefit for jobseekers and the low-paid.

Analysts are raising questions over the sustainability and the future of the scheme as the government plans for a route to get the country back to work and the economy stabilized after Brexit and easing lockdown.

It is expected that many firms will not have the cashflow to pay employees’ full salaries as businesses start to reopen and workers are able to return to work, and may instead opt for redundancy.

A the UK faces its worst recession to-date, the Labour Party has urged chancellor Rishi Sunak to introduce a “wage subsidy package” to limit furlough payments when coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

Suggestions have been made that the Treasury pays 50% of employees’ salaries on the Job Retention Scheme in the first month after workers have returned to work.

By the third month back in work, the government would pay 30% of their salaries, under the proposals.

Companies would then be expected to pay the full wages by the fourth month.