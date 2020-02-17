Monzo Plots to Relaunch Paid Accounts and Hire 500 Staff

UK Digital Bank, Monzo, is planning to hire about 500 people as it targets about 5.5 million users by the end of the year. The company wants to increase its profit level by improving its number of users this year.

Currently valued at more than 2 billion pounds, Monzo has spent a lot to boost growth levels and establish its base in the United States. It has also been successful in raising capital for these developments.

Monzo was established in 2015 and has used its spend-tracking data and bright-coral track to attract 3.8 million customers in the United Kingdom.

The company has actually risen in reputation and likeness, especially for younger customers. According to a November survey held by YouGov, Monzo was ranked as the most likely brand someone would recommend to his friend.

CEO and founder of the Digital Bank, Tom Blomfield, said the company is expecting to recruit up to 500 staff to add to its 1500 staff. The young CEO said the company is trying to expand and grow, which it wants to do by gaining more workforce.

Bank facing some issues

Monzo is currently facing some issues, especially when it abruptly canceled a premium paid-for account after the program’s introduction barely a few months. There are also a series of complaints from customers who are not happy their accounts have been locked out without any good reason.

However, Bloomfield revealed that Monzo is planning to re-launch the prepaid accounts before April this year. He also said the company will implement and update the program which would correct the lapses during its failed launch last year.

He pointed out that there are certain things that would go smoothly when you are only covering 50 people, but when the same thing is done with 35 million people it’s absolutely crazy. Blomfield reiterated that the company is trying to improve on its services when the program is launched later in the year.

Profit issues

Blomfield also said the plan for Monzo was to start operating with profit after about three to four years. He thinks the company would be profitable by then.

In 2018, the digital bank lost about 47 million, which has been an unprecedented level since it was launched. Presently, it’s in discussion with some investors to invest in stocks and raise about 100 million pounds. Blomfield refused to comment on the discussion.

However, he said that the main goal of Monzo is to monetize revenue, but the company looking to do it in ways that are fair and competitive.