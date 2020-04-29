Millions locked out of unemployment system as US teeters on brink of recession

Millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work during the coronavirus pandemic are unable to register for unemployment benefits due as the economy appears on the brink of a deep recession.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) said that 26.5 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March in a poll on Tuesday, wiping out all of the jobs gained during the longest employment boom in US history. Economists estimate another 3.5 million Americans are set to join them, bringing that figure to just under 30 million on Thursday when official data is released.

EPI’s survey indicates that an additional 8.9 million to 13.9 million people have been shut out of the system, said Ben Zipperer, the study’s lead author.

The poll comes as the US economy shrank at a 4.8% annualized pace in the first quarter, the biggest slide since 2008 and the first contraction since 2014, according to official data on Wednesday. The move signals the end to the record-long US economic expansion is over after almost 11 years, and what could be likely to be a significant recession. Economists say the full force of US lockdown measures will be felt in the second quarter.