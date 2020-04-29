Millions locked out of unemployment system as US teeters on brink of recession

Millions locked out of unemployment system as US teeters on brink of recessionAuthor: Galina MikovaLast Updated: April 29, 2020 Millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work during the coronavirus pandemic are unable to register for unemployment benefits due as the economy appears on the brink of a deep recession.The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) said that 26.5 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March in a poll on Tuesday, wiping out all of the jobs gained during the longest employment boom in US history. Economists estimate another 3.5 million Americans are set to join them, bringing that figure to just under 30 million on Thursday when official data is released.EPI’s survey indicates that an additional 8.9 million to 13.9 million people have been shut out of the system, said Ben Zipperer, the study’s lead author.The poll comes as the US economy shrank at a 4.8% annualized pace in the first quarter, the biggest slide since 2008 and the first contraction since 2014, according to official data on Wednesday. The move signals the end to the record-long US economic expansion is over after almost 11 years, and what could be likely to be a significant recession. Economists say the full force of US lockdown measures will be felt in the second quarter. Jobless rates to peak in AugustWith US unemployment rates projected to peak at 15% – 20% in April, the economy could take one to two years to rebound to full strength. The Federal Reserve and Congress, having already committed historic sums to fight the health emergency, will have to commit trillions more, according to respondents to the CNBC Fed Survey.Analysts believe the structural social and economic impacts of the disease will be with societies much longer as millions of workers face unemployment and small businesses at risk of bankruptcy.Despite the massive government financial relief, economists see the unemployment rate continuing to rise to 19%, hitting that level in August. It’s expected to decline only gradually, to 11% by December and to 7% by the end of 2021. That would leave it at about double the rate before the crisis.But for now, millions of workers who have been laid off and applied through the state-sponsored aid program have faced crashed websites and clogged phone lines, as the state governments that administer the program have been overwhelmed by applicants. Civil service staff shortages hold up benefit checksAs states battle outdated equipment and staff shortages, American taxpayers are getting more desperate burning through their savings.Some 9.4% of poll respondents said they had successfully applied for unemployment benefits, while 3.4% said they tried but could not get through. A further 1.9% said they did not apply because the process was too difficult.A complicated system needs to be simplified, particularly as more people look set to be thrown out of work over the coming months.You can buy stocks or trade US bonds by using one of our featured free stock trading apps, or you can also get exposure to the US market by buying an ETF or by trading CFDs that track US companies.