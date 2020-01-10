LearnBonds.com

Lululemon Stock Hits New All-Time High On Growth Trends

January 10, 2020
Lululemon Stock

Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock price notched a new all-time high of $239 amid trader’s confidence in growth potential. LULU share price was among the best performers of fiscal 2019. The latest rally is supported by the analyst’s positive commentary related to LULU’s Q4 financial results. The market pundits are predicting higher than forecasted growth in the final quarter.

Lululemon stock price soared close to 80% in the last twelve months. Some investors are also showing concerns about its expensive valuations. However, the retailer’s potential of generating double-digit revenue and earnings growth is supporting its valuations.

LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc. daily Stock Chart

Robust Growth Trends are Adding to Lululemon Stock Upside

Lululemon generated comparable sales growth of 16% Y/Y in the latest quarter, up significantly from the consensus estimate for a 5.2% gain. The comparable sales grew 17% on a constant currency basis. Its comparable-store sales jumped 10% while direct-to-consumer revenue rose 29% year over year.

Its consolidated revenue increased 23% year over year in the latest quarter. Moreover, the company also highlighted considerable growth in gross margins. Consequently, its diluted earnings per share of $0.96 increased substantially from earnings of $0.71 per share in the year-ago period.

Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are successfully executing on our Power of Three growth plan as we create authentic connections with new and existing guests around the world. I’d like to thank our amazing teams for achieving this strong level of performance.”

Outlook Is Strong

Lululemon expects to generate full-year revenue in the range of $3.895 billion to $3.910 billion. This indicates a total comparable sales growth in the mid-teens.

The company forecasts its earnings per share around $4.75 to $4.78, up from last year’s earnings of $3.61 per share. On the other hand, market analysts are anticipating stronger than expected growth for the final quarter. For instance, Wedbush analyst said, “Insights from Big Data forecast gross margin and revenue running above street estimates amid tight inventories.”

