London and Asian markets rally after rout, Investors look toward US open

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 10, 2020

The London stock market bounced back sharply and the majority of European indices are recovering losses after US futures are pointing towards a 500-point increase for Tuesday trading. Tuesday’s rebound is followed by Wall Street’s one-day biggest crash since the 2008 global crisis. Oil prices are also stabilizing after posting their largest drop since the first Gulf war in 1991.

UK’s FTSE 100 soared almost 3% in Tuesday trading after losing £150bn in what traders are calling a new Black Monday. The sharp bounce in the blue-chip index is supported by a recovery in crude oil prices and positive momentum from Asian markets.

US futures are high on Tuesday following Monday’s historic decline and first trading halt since 2008, the automatic circuit breaker kicked in to prevent a free fall of the market.  The Tuesday rally is supported by US President Donald Trump’s comments that he would press lawmakers to pass a payroll tax cut, in a bid to help workers on hourly rates.

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow futures are up more than 4% each. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged close to 7.8% on Monday, marking the worst one-day selloff since the 2008 financial crisis.

Investors’ strategy of buying on the dip is also adding to the upside momentum in Tuesday trading. The yesterday crash has slashed energy stocks by double-digit rates while industrial and technology stocks were also hammered amid a broader market selloff. All three major US indices are down more than 15% from the all-time high that they had notched in February.

The recovery in oil prices is supporting energy stocks today. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose 5% to $32.67 a barrel. May Brent crude futures also lifted 5%, to $36.08 a barrel.

