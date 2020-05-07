Lockdown may cost New York 900,000 jobs, warns comptroller

One in five New Yorkers may be thrown out of work by the end of June and tax revenues will plunge by $8.7bn due to lower economic activity, warned the city’s comptroller Scott Stringer (pictured, center).

More than 900,000 could lose their jobs due to the coronavirus slowdown, with restaurants, hotels and retail will be the hardest hit, according to a report released by Stringer, who oversees the city’s budgets and finances. This would see the city’s jobless rate jump to 12%, from its current rate of 3.8%.

“We’re facing the deepest recession since the Great Depression, marked by historic and rapid job losses”, said Stringer.

New York City is the epicenter of the US outbreak, with more than 171,000 cases, and has been under a state-ordered lockdown since 22 March. Its reopening may be weeks away.

Stringer’s estimates overshadow the levels of unemployment seen by the city during previous crises, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession of 1929, where 217,000 and 133,000 jobs were lost respectively.

Meanwhile, the former New York State Assemblyman predicted the city will experience a V-shape recovery, a sharp bounce back from s a steep decline, once the health emergency is contained, even though it may take more than two years to get back to pre-virus levels.

The Office of the Comptroller also criticized the way Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio has handled the city’s finances to prepare for the potential $8.7bn budget gap, emphasizing that more cuts are needed to reduce the impact of lower tax revenues and to ensure the payment of the city’s municipal bonds and other debts.

Comptroller Stringer, a 60-year-old career Democratic politician, is the 44th New York City Comptroller and he has served the state for more than 37 years, moving up the ladder from legislative assistant to his current position as the city’s head of financial oversight.

You can buy municipal bonds and other types of fixed-income securities by picking a brokerage firm from our list of best brokerage accounts. You can also read more about the risks of investing in bonds.