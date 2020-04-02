Kroger stock lifts after stockpiling boosts March sales by 30%

Kroger Co’s (KR.N) posted a 30% rise in March sales as consumers continue to stockpile due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grocer’s stock climbed in Wednesday’s trading session despite the collapse of the broader market due to concerns about the growing health crisis. Kroger announced a favorable business update amid the pandemic, adding it had borrowed $1bn to boost its cash reserving preparation for any fallout from the outbreak. The stocked jumped as much as 5% higher before closing up 1.3% at $30.50 on Wednesday.

The company announced bonus pay of $2 above the regular wage for all frontline hourly workers. Stores of the Ohio-based company, which runs over 2,750 stores across 35 states, have seen shoppers flock to its stores. Customers continue stockpiling cleaning items, food, and beverages amid the growing threat the coronavirus poses.

The supermarket chain also maintained its forecast for the year, however, the chain remains conservative about future performance, especially when most of its rivals have scrapped their estimates due to the virus-related uncertainty.

“After experiencing strong sales in February, the pandemic triggered a significantly greater lift in sales across both physical retail stores and digital channels in March,” chief executive Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

The grocer said it expects first-quarter profit to exceed its prior forecast and that it would stop additional share buybacks in the quarter. Analysts increased the target price for Kroger stock after better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and earnings.

Kroger reconfirmed its fiscal 2020 outlook despite the significant sales growth in March, expecting its fiscal adjusted earnings per share to be $2.30-$2.40. Kroger’s comparable sales (excluding fuel) grew 2% in fiscal 2019.

Kroger stock had risen 3.9% year-to-date as of March 31st. Currently, the stock is ahead of its competitors and the broader market. Walmart, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Target stocks fell 4.4%, 3.2%, 21.9%, and 27.5%, respectively in March. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones have fallen 20% and 23.2% year-to-date respectively since the pandemic first broke out.

Despite intense competition from Amazon and Walmart, Kroger has made an effort to enhance its digital channels and, as a result, has seen a surge in online orders.