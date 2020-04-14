Johnson & Johnson stock rises on strong results, but virus investments force Pharma giant to drop 2020 guidance

Johnson & Johnson stock rises on strong results, but virus investments force Pharma giant to drop 2020 guidanceAuthor: Alejandro ArriecheLast Updated: April 14, 2020 Johnson & Johnson said demand for over-the-counter medicine due to the coronavirus lifted global sales by 3.3% in the first quarter, helping earnings per share at the Pharma giant to rocket by more than halfIt beat analysts estimates of $2.03 earnings per share coming in 56% higher at $2.17, triggering a surge in the stock price of 4.6% gain trading on Tuesday morning. This beat the rise on the wider S&P 500.The New Jersey-based multinational increased its quarterly dividend, but also cut its guidance for 2020 because of investments the group is making to find a treatment for the global pandemic, which has so far infected nearly 2 million people and killed more than 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins data.J&J lifted its quarterly dividend by 6.3 per cent to $1.01 a share — or $4.04 for the year after a strong first three months of the year.J&J chief executive Alex Gorsky (pictured) said: “Our strong performance in the first quarter reflects the efforts of our teams around the world and the sustainability of our business model.”However, the group said it expected sales for the year of between $77.5bn and $80.5bn, down from a previous estimate of $85.4bn to $86.2bn. It forecast its adjusted earnings per share for the year would be in the $7.50 to $7.90 range, down from a previous estimate of $8.95 to $9.10. Most of J&J’s revenue growth was driven by a 9.2% increase in its consumer health segment, as a result of higher demand triggered by the coronavirus health emergency, along with an 8.7% jump in its pharmaceutical product sales.A number of the group’s consumer brands are seeing record demand, such as Tylenol, Motrin, Listerine, Neutrogena and Avena.However, a slowdown in routine surgical procedures, such as hip replacements and spinal surgeries, hurt sales in the company’s medical devices unit.J&J is developing a vaccine for the virus that will be available on a not-for-profit basis. It hopes the treatment will be ready by early 2021, if testing goes well.Meanwhile, the group’s long-term outlook is affected by a potential economic recession. Goldman Sachs economists forecast a 35% drop in the US gross domestic product along with a potential 15% unemployment rate, which they say will ultimately cause a fall in the demand for consumer goods.Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 FreePlatformFeaturesRatingVisit Site Sign up now and claim a $5 rewardLow minimum investment starting at $5No minimum deposit to open an accountFractional shares are available5/5Visit Site Reviews Reviews https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account Hide Reviews