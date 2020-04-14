LearnBonds.com

Johnson & Johnson stock rises on strong results, but virus investments force Pharma giant to drop 2020 guidance

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: April 14, 2020

Johnson & Johnson said demand for over-the-counter medicine due to the coronavirus lifted global sales by 3.3% in the first quarter, helping earnings per share at the Pharma giant to rocket by more than half

It beat analysts estimates of $2.03 earnings per share coming in 56% higher at $2.17, triggering a surge in the stock price of  4.6% gain trading on Tuesday morning. This beat the rise on the wider S&P 500.

The New Jersey-based multinational increased its quarterly dividend, but also cut its guidance for 2020 because of investments the group is making to find a treatment for the global pandemic, which has so far infected nearly 2 million people and killed more than 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins data.

J&J lifted its quarterly dividend by 6.3 per cent to $1.01 a share — or $4.04 for the year after a strong first three months of the year.

J&J chief executive Alex Gorsky (pictured) said: “Our strong performance in the first quarter reflects the efforts of our teams around the world and the sustainability of our business model.”

However, the group said it expected sales for the year of between $77.5bn and $80.5bn, down from a previous estimate of $85.4bn to $86.2bn. It forecast its adjusted earnings per share for the year would be in the $7.50 to $7.90 range, down from a previous estimate of $8.95 to $9.10.

 

jnj stock chart

Most of J&J’s revenue growth was driven by a 9.2% increase in its consumer health segment, as a result of higher demand triggered by the coronavirus health emergency, along with an 8.7% jump in its pharmaceutical product sales.

A number of the group’s consumer brands are seeing record demand, such as Tylenol, Motrin, Listerine, Neutrogena and Avena.

However, a slowdown in routine surgical procedures, such as hip replacements and spinal surgeries, hurt sales in the company’s medical devices unit.

J&J is developing a vaccine for the virus that will be available on a not-for-profit basis. It hopes the treatment will be ready by early 2021, if testing goes well.

Meanwhile, the group’s long-term outlook is affected by a potential economic recession. Goldman Sachs economists forecast a 35% drop in the US gross domestic product along with a potential 15% unemployment rate, which they say will ultimately cause a fall in the demand for consumer goods.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Alejandro Arrieche

    Last Updated: April 14, 2020

    Alejandro Arrieche

    Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com