Johnson & Johnson stock jumps after a $1bn coronavirus vaccine deal

Shares in pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson lifted as much as 8% on Monday following a $1bn deal to supply the US government with coronavirus vaccine.

The company is ready to begin tests on human volunteers as early as September, which means the vaccine could be available for public use in early 2021. Under the new deal with the US government, Johnson & Johnson will have to produce more than 1 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the company said. The vaccine will be sold “on a not-for-profit basis.” The stock hit $133.38 in afternoon trading.

First batches of the highly-anticipated vaccine could be made available under emergency use authorisation by early 2021. After the World Health Organisation upgraded the status of the global outbreak of coronavirus to a pandemic, this allows vaccine manufacturers to speed through the minimum 18-month period it usually takes for vaccines to be tested, approved and manufactured.

In addition to the deal with the US government, Johnson & Johnson committed more than $1bn of investment to co-fund vaccine research with the US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development, continuing their previous collaboration.

As the number of people affected by the coronavirus continues to grow around the world, pharmaceutical companies and medical researchers are locked in a race to roll out a vaccine against the new disease as soon as possible. Economies and markets worldwide have been severely impacted by the spread of the virus with millions of people ordered to ‘self-isolate’ and keep social distancing to limit the spreading of coronavirus. Entire industries have come to a grinding halt, putting thousands of jobs at risk.