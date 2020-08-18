Jefferies: Six stocks poised to ride the pandemic recovery

This year the US stock market has sent some sectors down sharply while tech firms have seen their shares soar, but Jefferies is betting on six beaten-down stocks that could pay off from a pandemic recovery.

“With signs that fear of a backsliding recovery might be overdone, Jefferies identifies a basket of stocks that stand to benefit from recent economic momentum,” analysts from the New York-based bank said in a note on Friday.

They added: “This selection of stocks represents industries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and whose performance has significantly lagged the broader market. For these stocks, we see the potential for significant upside versus expectations through 2022 and beyond.”

Boeing ‘duoploy’ will help recovery

Boeing, the world’s largest commercial aircraft manufacturer, is among the top 30 losers in the S&P 500 with a year to date loss of 45%. The fall is not surprising given the turmoil in airline companies.

Jefferies’ analysts see better days for the company. “We believe the commercial aerospace duopoly should provide some opportunity as the market improves, despite constrained widebody demand. In addition, we think free-cash-flow should start to normalize in 2022 as deliveries move in line with production and Boeing sees the benefit of inventory burndown,” they wrote in the note.

They also pointed to its reasonable valuations and strong liquidity position to build their case. Jeffries analysts have a $270 target price on Boeing, a premium of 57% over current prices.

Office working will boost Bright Horizons

Jeffries analysts have a target price of $165 on childcare provider Bright Horizons Family Solutions, a premium of 27% over current prices. Shares are down 13.4% year to date as stay at home orders lowered the demand for professional child care.

The bank says the firm can turn things around when people start returning to offices. It wrote: “We expect 85% of centers to reopen by the third quarter of 2020, with utilization rates fully ramping in 2022. We estimate the company has ~30% share in daycare centers, but highlight that the addressable market keeps growing.”

They also pointed to the sombre valuations saying: “Shares trade at ~7 turn discount to its 2019 peak on an EV/EBITDA [enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization} basis.”

Caesars worth a gamble?

Gaming company Caesars Entertainment is down 30% for the year amid the sell-off in markets and closure of casinos. However, Jefferies analysts have a $54 price target on the company, implying an upside of 30% over current levels.

In July, Caesars announced a definitive merger agreement with rival Eldorado Resorts to create the largest US gaming company.

Jeffries analysts are positive on the merger and wrote: “The current merger brings some important steps beyond the boundaries of prior mergers that we believe add manageable risk. They are: 1) entry into the Las Vegas Strip market, which is about 30% of total EBITDA, and 2) Elevated leverage of 7.7 times and 6.4 times in 2022, according to our estimates.”

Jefferies is betting on LiveNation stock

Entertainment company LiveNation, which puts on live gigs around the world is the fourth company Jeffries is betting on. The business was forced to scrap blockbuster tours by stars such as Taylor Swift (pictured) and Justin Bieber due to the pandemic. LiveNation shares are down 29% so far in the year as concerts were banned due to the pandemic.

“While we expect drive-in concerts and virtual streaming to dominate events for the next 6-9 months, we see the potential for: 1) delayed/canceled events occurring in 2021 or early 2022; 2) M&A accelerating and 3) Ticketmaster expanding its margins as investments abate,” wrote Jeffries.

They have a $55 price target on LiveNation stock, a premium of 8.1% over current prices.

Marriott poised for growth

Marriott International shares are down 37% for the year and it is among the top 50 losers in the S&P 500 this year. The hotel industry is among the worst affected in the pandemic. However, Jeffries sees better days ahead and has a $125 price target, implying an upside of almost 31%.

“The strength of Marriott’s business prior to the pandemic had been very strong. Although RevPAR [revenue per available room] for the industry overall and the company had been flattish, 0%-2%, the unit growth of 4.9% is strong by historical standards,” Jeffries wrote.

Last week, in its second-quarter earnings call, Marriott International also sounded positive on its outlook. “While our business continues to be profoundly impacted by COVID-19, we are seeing steady signs of demand returning”, said chief executive Arne Sorenson.

Can Sysco stock rise higher?

Jeffries analysts are bullish on Sysco that’s involved in distributing and marketing food and equipment to restaurants. Sysco shares are down over 28% for the year but Jefferies analysts have a target price of $88 on the stock, a premium of a cool 47% over current prices.

“The company is positioning itself to realize accelerated sales growth and share gains as the Food Away From Home industry gradually recovers. In addition, a leaner cost structure should allow the company to return to 2019 profitability levels by sometime in 2022,” wrote Jefferies.

