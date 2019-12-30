LearnBonds.com

JD.com Stock Is Likely to Accelerate the Rally in 2020

December 30, 2019 siraj sarwar 0
JD.com stock

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock price bounced back significantly in 2019 following a huge selloff in fiscal 2018. JD shares jumped close to 65% in the past twelve months to $35. The shares are still down considerably from an all-time high $45. The market analysts are expecting the acceleration of upside momentum in 2020.

The bullish sentiments are supported by a trade agreement between the United States and China. In addition, the company’s operational and financial growth is contributing to the bullish trend. Investors are anticipating JD shares to trade around $50 in 2020.

JD JD.com, Inc. daily Stock Chart

Financial and Operational Growth is Robust

The online retailer reported third-quarter revenue growth of 27% from the year-ago period. Its revenue also topped the consensus estimate by $923 million. The revenue growth is driven by a strong increase in services revenue. The company’s annual active customer accounts jumped to 334.4M, while mobile monthly active users rose 36% compared to the previous year period.

Moreover, the company also impressed investors through margin and profit growth. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $600.5M, up from consensus for $412.2M. The Q3 income from operations hit $416.2M, representing a growth of $91M from last year’s quarter. The company plans to extend the revenue growth momentum through investments in growth opportunities.

Richard Liu, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer said, “We will continue to invest in technology and innovation to meet the growing needs of Chinese consumers and businesses for fast and reliable e-commerce and supply chain solutions.”

Analysts are Optimistic about JD.com Stock Price Performance

Barclays upgraded JD.com ratings to Overweight from Equal-Weight. The firm is showing confidence in the Chinese e-commerce sector. Its analyst Gregory Zhao anticipates very robust growth for the sector. The analyst is praising its revenue growth and its margin profile.

The company is anticipating its fourth-quarter revenue to increase by 30% from the past year period. Additionally, it is expecting further enlargement in margins. Thus, JD.com’s stock price is well set to make new records in 2020.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.
Avatar

siraj sarwar
Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com