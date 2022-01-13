Investment Options and Stocks to Watch in 2022

Picking investment options is never easy. Everyone has their own insights and opinions but, at the end of the day, the markets do as they please. A once-solid stock can take an unexpected dip at any point, while others can surge from seemingly nowhere.

Indeed, we saw that in 2020 when GameStop shares were pumped by Reddit users aiming to take down Wall Street traders. The “saga,” as it became known, was a shock on fronts. However, beyond what it did for those with shares in GameStop, it showed that the financial markets are full of surprises.

That being said, some consistent performers tend to provide positive long-term returns. These are investment options and stocks to watch in 2022. Of course, no one can know for sure what’s going to be profitable. Moreover, no one can tell you what to do with your money. Outside of your portfolio, it is always worth considering what financial products you can utilise to make the most of your investments.

Some of you will be making straight investments, others will be looking to take advantage of tax-efficient products. For example, Brits can allocate their 2022 ISA allowance of £20,000 to a variety of stocks and ETFs. As long as they’re within the ISA investment limit, any profit they make is sheltered from capital gains tax.

Whether you use a stocks and shares ISA or stick to a general trading account, there are ways to maximize the value of your investments. But, as we’ve said, you need to make the right investments and that comes down to your research and analysis. However, to give you some inspiration and food for thought, here are some investment options and stocks worth watching in 2022:

The S&P 500

If you want to cover a lot of stocks with a single investment, the S&P 500 is always a solid choice. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a consistent performer and, in 2021, its value increased by over 20% year-on-year. Wall Street analysts are split on the trajectory of the index.

Some, such as Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets, believe it will end 2022 on a high. However, others believe there could be a pullback for at least the first half of 2022 due, in part, to rising inflation in the US. For those looking to make use of tax-efficient investment schemes in 2022, there could certainly be value in the S&P 500.

Walmart

Walmart stock might have trended downward by 5% in 2021, but that doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause. The US retailer is investing heavily in other markets and upping its presence online. Indeed, by the end of 2021, it will have delivered over $75 billion in global eCommerce sales.

This success is due to Walmart’s online resources and those of companies it’s invested in. For example, it bought a 77% stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart in 2018. That company was valued at $37.6 billion in 2021 and, with India’s eCommerce market growing rapidly, it’s a solid asset for Walmart.

Cryptos

Cryptocurrencies aren’t available through traditional investment vehicles like ISAs, but the leading coins continue to provide strong returns for those using specialist exchanges. Bitcoin’s value has increased by over $30,000 in 2021. Ethereum’s rise has been just as spectacular. A single coin was worth $458 at the end of 2020. By December 2021, ETH was worth over $3,000.

When you add other recent risers to the mix, such as Solana, the crypto market continues to offer promise. And, with online trends such as DeFi, NFTs, and the Metaverse all set to continue in 2022, this could be another area worth exploring.

Think Long-Term Diversity in 2022

Investing is never guaranteed to provide positive returns, we all know that. However, one thing that almost everyone should do is diversify. The three picks listed in this article are all different in nature. That doesn’t mean you should invest in them. But if you’re looking to the future and want to build up a diverse portfolio, they’re certainly worth considering.