Intel Stock Soars to 52-Week High On Record Revenue

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price bounced to a new 52-week high after beating fourth-quarter estimates along with lifting 2020 outlook. INTC share price received substantial support from growth in the data center and PC revenues. Its full-year revenue and earnings also grew from the year ago period. Moreover, the company posted record operating and free cash flows in 2019. The robust cash generation indicates more cash returns for investors.

Intel stock price is currently trading around $63, up more than 30% in the last twelve months. INTC share price has further upside potential amid attractive valuations, financial growth, and cash returns.

Q4 Beat and Full Year Numbers Added Intel Stock Upside

Intel’s fourth-quarter revenue of $20 billion increased 8% from the year-ago period. The revenue growth is driven by the data center and PC revenue. The company also experienced robust enlargement in margins and earnings per share. Intel’s full-year revenue hit a record level of $72 billion, up 2% from last year.

On top, the company reported a record operating cash flow of $33 billion in 2019 while its free cash flow stood around $17 billion. It had returned $20 billion to investors last year through dividends and share buybacks.

“In 2019, we gained share in an expanded addressable market that demands more performance to process, move and store data,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “Looking ahead, we are investing to win the technology inflections of the future, play a bigger role in the success of our customers and increase shareholder returns.”

More Upside is Expected in 2020

Intel stock price and cash returns are likely to increase in 2020. This is because of a solid outlook. The company anticipates record revenue for fiscal 2020. The earnings and cash flows are also expected to grow at a single-digit rate. Therefore, the company appears in a position to enhance cash returns for investors in 2020.