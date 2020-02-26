Iger’s Sudden Exit Weighs on Disney Stock, Bob Chapek Takes Top Job

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock price shed more than 5 per cent of value following the surprise announcement of Bob Iger’s immediate exit from the role of the chief executive officer to become executive chairman. The world’s largest media company appointed the head of its theme parks business, Bob Chapek (pictured), as new chief executive officer.

Bob Chapek has worked for Disney over the last three decades. Chapek has become chief executive immediately, however, Iger will continue to be executive chairman for some time to come.

Iger worked for Disney as a chief executive officer since 2005. He has made several large acquisitions that resulted in significant gains for the company and shareholders. The moves include the acquisition of Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Pixar – all of these acquisitions helped Disney to produce films that smashed box office records.

Under Iger leadership, the company successfully completed $71bn 21st Century Fox acquisition and invested massively in direct-to-consumer business. The launch of Disney plus streaming service also came under Iger. Disney Plus subscribers stood around 26.5m at the end of the latest quarter, up from expectations for 20m.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new chief executive,” Iger said.

Disney’s share price soared more than 400 per cent since 2005; the company has also been in a strong financial position amid Bob Iger’s strategies. The entertainment group generated year-on-year revenue growth of 36 per cent in the latest quarter. The company expects to generate high double-digit revenue growth in 2020.

“The biggest challenge for Disney ahead is “How do we continue to have a leg up on the competition and understand when the market’s changing and stay ahead of that, so we’re proactively transforming instead of in any way reacting,” Bob Chapek said.