Honeywell stock slips despite virus US mask government contract

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is working to help the US cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The diversified company makes N95 masks, which can limit the spread of pathogens. Shares in the company traded down 3.5% at 129.11 in afternoon trading on Wednesday, following the announcement of the deal yesterday. The stock is 28% down this year, The S&P 500 is 20% lower this year following a selloff caused by the health emergency.

Darius Adamczyk, the chief execuitve of Honeywell International (NYSE: HON), recently stated that the company is going to support the US government in fighting the virus outbreak by expanding the manufacture of N95 masks at its Smithfield Plant, in Rhode Island.

According to Honeywell, N95 masks will be added to its product line and will be produced alongside safety glasses. Protective face masks are in short supply amid the pandemic.

The Rhode Island plant has already hired 200 new workers and will begin producing N95 masks within the next two weeks. Adamczyk also announced that Honeywell will start up a second manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona to boost mask production.

This new supply of masks will primarily supply the US Department of Health and Human Services, which will add to the American stockpile of N95 masks.

The expansion of its production at the Phoenix site together with the addition of mask production from the Rhode Island line will allow the company to manufacture more than 20 million N95 disposable masks a month, a is five times greater number than Honeywell can currently produce.

In addition, Honeywell’s processing solutions business and HPS projects may continue to boost the company’s revenues in the performance materials and technology unit. The company’s building technologies department also produces commercial fire and building management products.

Barclays and Citigroup have both issued a buy recommendation for Honeywell International, and Credit Suisse Group has rated the company as outperform, with a price target of $190.