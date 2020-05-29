HBO Max joins crowded field for streaming services

HBO Max launched Wednesday, and at $15 a month, it joins a range of other streaming services such as Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Hulu and Apple.

Streaming services enjoyed a surge in viewership in the months of the government-mandated lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix said last month almost 16 million people created accounts with it in the first three months of the year, almost double the new sign-ups it saw in the final months of 2019.

But despite an undoubted rise in streaming subscribers, some question whether the market is becoming oversaturated.

B.J. Pichman, research manager at market research firm Comperemedia wonders how many new streaming customers survive over the medium to long term. Another question is whether customers in an uncertain economy will want to pay for an array of services, he noted. “The pandemic will bring more people to streaming,” Pichman told MarketWatch. Some of those people will drop off, but many will stay, he said.

“Clearly, consumers are going to hit a subscription burnout point,” said James Willcox, senior electronics editors at Consumer Reports. It is possible that the pandemic could affect viewing habits in two different ways, he added. Some cash-strapped subscribers might end services to save money. While others might be willing to spend a little more on other services because they’re spending less money on dining out and other forms of entertainment.

HBO Max costs more than its competitors – a marketing move that seems to be justified by its premium content. Similar to Disney Plus, it will come with a range of time-tested shows, including notorious “South Park” and streaming of DC superhero movies like the “Batman” franchise. The bleak, record-breaking “Joker” (pictured) will also be there. HBO Max also landed all of the “Harry Potter” movies and hit TV show “Game of Thrones”.

News of HBO Max’s debut came after a 3% drop in Netflix’s shares in afternoon trading Tuesday and closed down 1.5% at the close on Thursday at $413.44. However, the stock has risen by a quarter this year.

How the new outlet fares against competitors remain to be seen. It has “huge well-known shows, arguably some of the best,” including TV icons such as “The Sopranos,” and more recent hits like “Big Little Lies” and “Succession.” It will also have classic shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

While Netflix's stock falls, AT&T shares gained 3.7%.