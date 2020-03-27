Ford Stock Recovers as Carmaker Pushes for April Plant Openings, But Debt Cut to Junk

Ford (F) shares were having a good week so far resulting in a five-day gain of 17.3% as the $2trn stimulus package pushed by the White House helped the markets put the brakes on a downward spiral triggered by coronavirus.

However, Thursday’s session clawed back some of the carmaker’s trading gains, possibly related to concerns about Ford’s ability to re-open its factories soon, as it faces opposition from the United Automobile Workers union. Ford said it aims to restart production at several plants across the United States on April 14, and a plant in Mexico on April 6. Ford closed 2.4% down at $5.26.

The Detriot giant also received a credit rating downgrade from S&P to junk status, a term used to describe companies that are no longer considered investment-grade bond issuers.

This rating may push financing costs to higher levels for Ford during a potential economic recession, that could take a toll on the company’s revenues over the next three to 12 months.

The carmaker could find itself in trouble to find favorable terms to refinance its debt since institutional investors with strict minimum credit quality requirements will not be able to take part in a potential future bond issue if the company’s credit rating doesn’t improve.

Ford has already taken some financial measures to contain the impact of the outbreak including cutting its $600m dividend and tapping into an available $15.4bn credit line to cover its short-term commitments.

So far, the company has not signalled its interest in taking a cut of the stimulus package approved by Congress this week, even though it may have to if the outbreak endures longer than expected and Ford’s crucial facilities are forced to remain closed.