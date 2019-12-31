LearnBonds.com

Ford Stock Price: New Business Strategies Helps in Ending the Bearish Trend

December 31, 2019
Ford (NYSE: F) stock price struggled throughout fiscal 2019 amid lower than expected financial and operational performance. The company has been experiencing tough competition and lower demand for its products in certain key markets such as China. Lower price targets from analysts contributed the bearish sentiments.

F Ford Motor Company daily Stock Chart

Financial Outlook Could Negatively Impact Ford Stock Price

The company has generated negative revenue and market share growth in fiscal 2019. Its market share declined to 6% from 6.5% in the year-ago period. Its third-quarter revenue of $37 billion also declined by 2% from the year-ago period. Moreover, the company has been experiencing pressure on margins.

Consequently, its net income in the first three quarters of the year declined to $1.7 billion from $3.8 billion in the same period of 2018. The company says they are working on transforming their organizational structure and business strategies to resume financial growth.

Our Global Redesign is about making choices to transform our organization, to become the world’s most trusted company and a clear leader in an era of rapid change,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president, and chief executive officer. “We are getting stronger today and we have more work to do.”

The company expects full-year EBIT in the range of $6.5B to $7.0B compared to $7.0B to $7.5B prior estimate.

Structural Changes Helps in Enhancing Sentiments

The company has been aggressively working on its business model to enhance its market share. They are planning to renew their product line in the United States while they are lowering costs in China to reduce losses. The company is also working on its product line in Europe and Asia. Overall, Ford stock price could experience the outcome of business strategies in 2020.

