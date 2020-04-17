easyjet says it has enough cash to last the next nine months with flying a single plane

UK budget airline easyJet said it has enough cash on its balance sheet to get it through the next nine months without flying a single plane.

The Luton-based group said since the coronavirus swept across the world last month it has adopted an emergency cost-cutting programme. This has included a hiring, promotion and pay freeze, a halt to all non-mandatory training, and cuts to its administrative budget. The airline has 14,000 staff, and all but 650 have been furloughed under government schemes across Europe.

The airline, run by chief executive Johan Lundgreen, has borrowed £600m from the Bank of England, put off plane purchases and will sell and lease back some of its existing fleet. It adds its operating cost cash burn has been cut by 70 per cent.

EasyJet said it expects a smaller loss for the first half of the year, of between £185m to £205m, compared with previous forecasts of £275m, in a trading update on Wednesday.

Winter bookings ‘well ahead’ of last year

The airline added winter bookings were “well ahead” of last year, adding that some customers were rebooking flights cancelled following the health emergency. Its customers were given the option of changing their flights without a fee, receiving credit for their flights, or a full refund. Nearly half had chosen alternative flights or flight credit, the airline said.

EasyJet’sLundgreen said, “Our first half trading performance was very strong prior to the impact of coronavirus, which shows the strength of easyJet’s business model.” He added: “We remain focused on doing what is right for the company for its long term health and to ensure we are in a good position to resume flying when the pandemic is over.”

Meanwhile, EasyJet’s founder who owns a third of the business, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, stepped up his long-running attack on the airline’s management, calling for the sacking of Lundgren, as well as the chairman, John Barton, over a £4.5bn order of 107 planes from Airbus.

While EasyJet has deferred some deliveries to attempt to mitigate the cost, Haji-Ioannou said the contract should have been cancelled altogether and the number of aircraft in the fleet meant the airline would make heavy losses in 2021.

The sharp increase in airline revenue per seat reflects the strong performance in January and February. easyJet shares lifted more than 7% to 630p in Friday morning trading in London. The stock has fallen by more than half this year.