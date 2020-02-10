Disney Stock Struggles Despite Analysts Upgrades

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock price has been struggling to generate an upside momentum despite beating first-quarter results. The market analysts have praised its financial performance along with a robust outlook for the studio business and streaming service. DIS share price has been trading in a narrow range of $140 to $145 over the last two months.

Disney stock price is currently trading around $140, down from the record level of $150 that it had hit a few months ago. DIS share price declined by almost 5 per cent since the beginning of this year. The market analysts are seeing the dip in DIS share price as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Analysts are Showing Confidence in Disney Stock

The market analysts are praising Disney’s financial numbers and outlook. For instance, Goldman Sachs provided a price target of $159 with a buy rating. The firm is showing confidence in its streaming service; it’s streaming service subscribers grew to 28.6ml since the company announced the first-quarter figure of 26.5ml.

Guggenheim sets the price target of $160. “Disney Plus cleared a high bar, analyst Michael Morris writes; Hulu and ESPN Plus also showed momentum, and ARPU came in ahead of forecast.” He also noted the strength in domestic parks.

Needham is standing with a Hold rating. The firm is optimistic about the streaming service but believes that the investments in streaming are material and driving greater losses in DTC.

Financial Numbers are Supporting Analysts Price Target

Disney topped first-quarter revenue and earnings estimates by $50ml and $0.08 per share. Its first-quarter revenue of $20.86bn increased 36 per cent from the year-ago period. The company claims that its direct-to-consumer services such as Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu are putting it in a position to generate sustainable growth. On the negative side, higher expenses and investments in growth opportunities are putting pressure on its earnings performance. The company reported year over year operating income growth of only 9 per cent in the latest quarter.