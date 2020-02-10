LearnBonds.com

Disney Stock Struggles Despite Analysts Upgrades

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 10, 2020

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock price has been struggling to generate an upside momentum despite beating first-quarter results. The market analysts have praised its financial performance along with a robust outlook for the studio business and streaming service. DIS share price has been trading in a narrow range of $140 to $145 over the last two months.

Disney stock price is currently trading around $140, down from the record level of $150 that it had hit a few months ago. DIS share price declined by almost 5 per cent since the beginning of this year. The market analysts are seeing the dip in DIS share price as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Analysts are Showing Confidence in Disney Stock

The market analysts are praising Disney’s financial numbers and outlook. For instance, Goldman Sachs provided a price target of $159 with a buy rating. The firm is showing confidence in its streaming service;  it’s streaming service subscribers grew to 28.6ml since the company announced the first-quarter figure of 26.5ml.

Guggenheim sets the price target of $160. “Disney Plus cleared a high bar, analyst Michael Morris writes; Hulu and ESPN Plus also showed momentum, and ARPU came in ahead of forecast.” He also noted the strength in domestic parks.

Needham is standing with a Hold rating. The firm is optimistic about the streaming service but believes that the investments in streaming are material and driving greater losses in DTC.

Financial Numbers are Supporting Analysts Price Target

Disney topped first-quarter revenue and earnings estimates by $50ml and $0.08 per share. Its first-quarter revenue of $20.86bn increased 36 per cent from the year-ago period. The company claims that its direct-to-consumer services such as Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu are putting it in a position to generate sustainable growth. On the negative side, higher expenses and investments in growth opportunities are putting pressure on its earnings performance. The company reported year over year operating income growth of only 9 per cent in the latest quarter.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

