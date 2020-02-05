LearnBonds.com

Disney Stock Rebounds Amid Revenue Boost; Beats Subscriber Growth

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 5, 2020

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock bounced back after easily topping first-quarter estimates. The company experienced growth across all business segments; the substantial Disney Plus subscriber growth is helping in strengthening investors’ sentiments. The company expects to extend the financial growth momentum into the following quarters of fiscal 2020.

Disney stock price was among the best performers in fiscal 2019. DIS share price soared more than 30 per cent during the last year. The shares are currently trading around $140 level, down slightly from 52-weeks high of $153 a share.  The market analysts are presenting a bullish outlook for DIS share price; the average price target stands around $160.

Disney Beats First-Quarter Estimates

Disney’s first-quarter revenue of $20bn jumped 36 per cent from the past year period, beating the estimate by $50ml. The entertainment company claims that the launch of Disney+ helped it in exceeding expectations. Disney Plus subscribers stood around 26.5ml, significantly higher from consensus estimate for 20ml. The company also reported ESPN Plus subscribers at 6.6ml and Hulu subscribers jumped 33% Y/Y to 30.4ml.

Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, outstanding content from our creative engines and state-of-the-art technology, we believe our direct-to-consumer services, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, position us well for continued growth in today’s dynamic media environment,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

Disney’s earnings, however, declined compared to the past year period. This is because of higher expenses related to its aggressive growth strategies. Its first-quarter net earnings per share plunged 17 per cent from the prior-year period.

Analysts are Bullish Over the Future Fundamentals

UBS has set the DIS share price target at $164 while Wolfe Research provides a buy rating with a $175 price target.  MoffettNathanson increased the DIS price target to $165. The analysts are showing confidence in its streaming service as data suggests that grosses are outperforming SVOD rivals like HBO Now and Showtime. The massive growth from its studio business is among the price catalyst in the analyst’s view.

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

