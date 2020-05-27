discount retailers to post earnings as they open doors to cash strapped americans

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler told CNBC he expects discount retail stocks to outperform in the second half of the year, as Dollar Tree, Costco, and Dollar General release earnings on Thursday.

Johnson said: “As I look at the whole discount retailer space, it looks like to me that this is a group that is positioned very well to continue to outperform as we move into the second half of 2020.”

Based on yesterday’s closing prices, Costco and Dollar General have gained 4.2% and 16.1% respectively while Dollar Tree is down 9.4% this year.

More than 43 million Americans, on a seasonally adjusted basis, have applied for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic spread across the nation in March, making shoppers more cost-conscious.

Discount retailers

While Dollar Tree has underperformed discount retailers this year, Johnson sees a bounce back. He forecasts that the stock will bounce to its 50-day moving average that currently stands at $93. This would mean upside of 9.1% over yesterday’s closing prices.

Johnson sees Dollar General in a consolidation pattern. He said: “If we see a topside breakout of that consolidation range around $185, it suggests to me that we’re starting a whole other leg higher, and we clearly are buying the shares at that point in time.” Dollar General shares closed at $180.4 yesterday.

Meanwhile, from a fundamental perspective, Michael Binger, president of Gradient Investments sees value in Dollar Tree but not Costco and Dollar General. Commenting on Dollar Tree, Binger told CNBC that “The valuation is cheap here. It trades at 15 times its normal valuation range.”

He added: “They have less essentials, less food, and they have more things like seasonal party goods, greeting cards. So social distancing does not exactly play out as good for them as it does in the other ones, but they’re adding coolers, they’re getting more food. The economy is normalizing so if I was to take a shot at one today, it would be Dollar Tree.”

