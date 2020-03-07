Deputy Governor at England’s central bank Jon Cunliffe discusses CBDC

Jon Cunliffe, the deputy governor of the Bank of England, recently addressed central bank digital currencies, commonly known as CBDCs.

In his statement, he referred to cryptos as a new wave of technological development. However, he also noted that digital coin adoption might be a threat to traditional forms of money lending.

Cunliffe also addressed stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional (fiat) currencies, such as the USD, EUR, GBP, and alike. He noted that stablecoins are linked to bigger technology, as well as social media platforms, likely inspired by Facebook’s upcoming stablecoin, Libra.

In fact, Facebook’s announcement of Libra is even taken as evidence, by some, that this is indeed the case. Due to Facebook’s influence, its token might make stablecoins go mainstream much sooner than expected.

The authorities are working on regulatory recommendations

According to Cunliffe, “In such a world, and depending on how and whether stablecoins were backed with other financial assets, the supply of credit to the real economy through the banking system could become weaker or indeed disappear. That would be a change with profound economic consequences.”

Meanwhile, the financial authorities are making their own preparations for dealing with stablecoins and possible implications that may follow.

He then revealed that the financial stability board plans to come up with regulatory recommendations in regards to stablecoins by the end of the year.

Cunliffe did admit that Libra’s promise to bank the unbanked did point out some ‘failures in costs’ encountered in the current domestic financial system.

International payments are slow, expensive, and unreliable, as he noted. With that in mind, he admitted that Libra does offer some important benefits.