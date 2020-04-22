Delta Air Lines posts $534m first quarter loss, as industry counts virus cost

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) lost $534m in the first three months of the year, its first quarterly loss in more than five years, as the Atlanta-based airline announced it will cut the vast majority of flights in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier performed in line with estimates during the first two months of the year, the losses came in March after social distancing restrictions.

Delta slashed international flights by 90% and domestic flights by 80% for the second quarter; the company’s outlook for the rest of the year is also bleak.

“These are truly unprecedented times for all of us, including the airline industry. Government travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders have severely impacted near-term demand for air travel, reducing our expected June quarter revenues by 90 per cent, compared to a year ago,” said Ed Bastian, Delta chief executive officer.

Revenue in the quarter fell $1.9bn compared to a year ago, an 18% drop. The miles flown by paying passengers fell by 17%, and the amount that they paid to fly each of those miles fell by 13% as fares plunged at the end of the quarter

The Atlanta based airline has already received $2.7bn of $5.4bn in federal relief through CARES Act, with plans to get another $4.6bn in federal loans. It has also drawn down its existing credit line of $3bn along with raising $1.2bn by selling aircraft.

However, the company expects to cut June quarter expenses by 50% amid lower fuel, reduced capacity, and cost initiatives. It was burning through $100m of cash a day at the end of March. Also, the loss posted by Delta was smaller than the loss forecast by Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Delta Air Lines stock trading remained under pressure over the last two months due to the health crisis that has forced it to ground 90% of its fleet. The stock was largely unmoved at $23.01 on Wednesday afternoon, but is down 60% this year.

The market fundamentals for airline companies are not bright even if the government restrictions end in May because tourism demand is likely to take a long time to return. Also, international and domestic travel may also remain sluggish as businesses are using video conference tools to avoid the expansion of pandemic.

First-quarter operating losses for the US industry are forecast to reach at least $2bn. Every US airline is forecast to at least report losses for the first three quarters of this year.

