Dell earnings preview: An eye on guidance

Dell Technologies (DELL) reports its second-quarter earnings on Thursday and recent downbeat guidance from rival Cisco Systems (CSCO) has influenced Wall Street’s view of the IT giant.

Shares of Dell, led by founder and chief executive Michael Dell (pictured), have dropped 3.4% since their 2020 peak of 22 July and they lost 0.3% during yesterday’s stock trading session, closing the day at $59.66, entering a danger zone for technical analysts.

Lower commercial demand could taint Dell’s results

Dell’s revenues are broken down into three main segments: infrastructure solutions, client solutions, and VMware.

Both the infrastructure solutions and client solutions segment could be negatively impacted by the pandemic, as lower commercial demand could lead to the sale of fewer servers, computers and peripherals.

However, this drop might be partially offset by the work-from-home trend, resulting in higher demand for storage and cloud-computing-related solutions and devices.

Revenues for the Texas-based tech giant are expected to come in at $22.46bn, a 3.9% fall compared to the $22.94bn the company brought home a year ago.

Meanwhile, analysts will keep an eye on management’s guidance, as reflected by Cisco’s 12 August earnings report, which, although beating analysts’ estimates, sent Cisco shares plunging 11% after the company issued lower-than-expected sales and earnings guidance for the quarter ahead.

Weaker-than-expected guidance is currently a forceful driver of share prices, as analysts continue to assess if the impact of the virus will be short-lived or whether it will last for some time.

Earnings are expected to take a hit for the quarter, with the consensus estimate being $1.44 in earnings per share for the three-month period, plunging 33% from what the company earned a year ago.

What are Dell shares doing ahead for this earnings report?

Dell shares are toying with a trend line that emerged off its March lows, possibly seeing some downward momentum as a result of Cisco’s downbeat guidance.

This is a danger zone for Dell shares to be in as any movement below the stock’s 50-day moving average could trigger a sharp sell-off, possibly of the likes seen by Cisco shares. However, the extent of that plunge will mainly depend on how Thursday’s earnings results turn out.

Meanwhile, the one-day chart shows that this movement below the trend line is still at an early stage, although the relative strength index shows a bearish divergence in the stock’s recent push towards its 2020 highs, which is another sign of weaker price action.

Moreover, the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) oscillator is trending down with growing negative momentum and a MACD line already below the signal line.

At this point, various indicators are pointing to Dell as a sell or as a potential opportunity to short the stock.

It might be a good time to lock-in some of the gains that the IT giant has delivered so far this year ahead of the coming earnings report.