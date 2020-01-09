Deere Stock Price Bounced After A New Business Plan

Deere (NYSE: DE) stock price bounced back after experiencing a selloff due to poor fourth-quarter results. DE share price plummeted amid trader’s concerns over sales and profitability. The company had presented lower than expected sales and earnings outlook for 2020.

Fortunately, the company’s new business plan to boost its profitability is helping it in regaining investor’s confidence. Deere stock price is currently trading around $175, down slightly from 52-weeks high of $180 a share. Its valuations are also supporting the stock price. DE share price is trading around only 18 times to earnings. Moreover, its cash returns are safe despite concerns over financial growth.

The New Business Plan Supports Deere Stock Price

The company is seeking to reduce its cost structure to enhance margins and profitability. DE’s management believes they have the potential to boost operating margin from 12.5% in 2020 to 15% in 2022. It is planning to make big changes in organizational structure and its global foot-prints. The company is likely to reduce its exposure towards low margins products and regions.

Its CEO May said, “Deere is reviewing its overseas manufacturing footprint in markets that have peaked or where it has over-invested.”

Moreover, the business plan also includes investment in high margin products. These products include data-driven agriculture technology and its services business. Additionally, Deere plans to enhance the penetration in aftermarkets – which is likely to contribute 50 basis points to profits in the next two years.

Cash Returns are Safe

Although Deere has suspended its dividend growth, the company appears in a position to sustain the dividends. This is because of its new business plan.

In addition, the cash generation is strong enough to cover dividend payments. The company expects to generate operating cash flow in the range of $3.5 billion in fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, its dividend payments are expected to stand around $900 million. The huge gap in dividend payments and cash flows will permit the company to invest in growth opportunities.