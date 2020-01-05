Daimler Recalls 744,000 Vehicles in the U.S., Cites Faulty Sunroofs

German auto manufacturer, Daimler, announced yesterday that will be recalling 744,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the U.S, as a result of faulty sunroofs. The vehicles, according to the company, were manufactured between 2001 and 2011. Daimler revealed that the installed sunroof glass panel in those Mercedes-Benz vehicles could detach and cause serious problems for the riders.

There are different models of the vehicle affected by this large recall, including the E-class models, CSL-Class, CLK-Class, as well as the C-Class models.

Daimler said that there are issues with minimum specification requirements for the sliding roof frame of the vehicles in question. It said the bond between the sliding room frame and glass panel is below the safety standards, which could result in the accidental removal of their sunroofs.

Owners can ask for reimbursement

The car manufacturer said the owners of the affected cars, who have paid for the repairs for the same problem, can ask the company for a return of their repairs expenses.

Yesterday, a spokesperson of the car manufacturer said he doesn’t have the total number of vehicles the company would recall from all over the world. However, the company intends to recall all the vehicles that have not had repairs on such issues. Also, the spokesperson reiterated that the dealers would check the panel bonding and the glass and make the necessary replacements for the sliding roof.

Mercedes-Benz facing civil penalty issues on vehicle recalls

Last month, the car manufacturer was fined a penalty of $20 million for the wrong approach of the recall of its faulty vehicles. The U.S. government issued the civil penalty after the investigation of about 1.4 million vehicles that were due for recall.

According to the fine terms, Mercedes-Benz will pay an initial fine of $13 million. However, if the government finds out that the company did not follow the agreement and correct the lapses in the recall, the company will pay an additional $7 million.

The United States National Traffic Safety Administration revealed that Mercedes-Benz breached the rule of notification. It said the car manufacturer did not comply with the rules of notifying users on time about the fault and subsequent recall. According to the commission, some of the recall announcements were not made on time, and the company failed to submit all reports about the recall promptly. That means that the car manufacturer is liable for a total fine of $20 million.

The recalls are for the models of Mercedes-Benz cars in the U.S. There are no verified figures or recall notification for the same models of vehicles worldwide.