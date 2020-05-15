Crude prices rebound, world tries to establish ‘new normal’ for barrel of oil

Oil prices that rose sharply over the last two weeks as oil markets have eased amid the gradual reopening of major economies, with International Energy Association (IEA) now forecasting 2020 global oil demand to drop by 8.6 million barrels a day – down from the previous forecast for the decline of 9.3 million barrels a day.

Although oil demand improved from the drop of 25 million barrels a day in April to 21 million barrels a day in May with expectations of a steady improvement during the second half of the year, the IEA still forecasts a record demand drop in 2020 – which would weigh on rebalancing prospects.

The international benchmark, Brent crude oil trading price surged to $32 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil reached $28 a barrel after trading in negative territory last month.

The massive reduction in supplies from both Opec and non-Opec producers has also been adding to the oil price recovery, as Opec and its allies have been complying with the agreement of cutting oil supplies by the 9.7 million in May and June.

The IEA report also says that Saudi Arabia is planning to reduce June supplies by 5 million barrels a day to stabilize the oil market.

“The Saudis going from market wreckers to market makers again and leading by example has sent a very supportive message,” John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

The IEA says that the US would also be the biggest contributor in a global supply reduction, forecasting American oil production to drop by 2.8 million barrels a day in 2020 from year-end 2019.

Despite the signs of narrowing the gap between supply and demand, the pathway to “the next normal” level is still unclear, according to Sultan Dr Al Jaber (pictured), who is the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company.

“Right now, no one is in a position to predict exactly what recovery could potentially look like,” Al Jaber said. “Most economists agree that recovery would be more U-shaped than V-shaped,” he added.

If you plan to trade commodities, you can check out our featured commodity stock brokers here.