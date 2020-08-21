rtmark
Colgate-Palmolive stock stands out as staples stage comeback, say analysts

The consumer staples sector is underperforming the market this year but the tide could be about to turn, according to analysts.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak and Michael Bapis, managing director for Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management, shared their top picks in this sector, in an interview on CNBC’s Trading Nation,

Consumer discretionary getting ahead of itself

consumer staples vs. discretionary
[XLY, XLP, SPX] YTD Performance – Source: Koyfin
Consumer discretionary stocks, as tracked by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) have delivered a solid 16.8% return so far this year, almost 1,200 basis points above the 5% return the S&P 500 made during this period.

However, this sector could be getting ahead of itself lately, as the relative strength index is sending an overbought signal at the moment, a warning sign according to Maley, as the index has faced sizable corrections almost every single time after it has reached these levels.

“Every time it gets up into the high 70s and very low 80s over the last two years, the group has rolled back over and seen a bit of a correction”, said Maley.

With that in mind, Maley currently favors staples over discretionary stocks, while pointing to one particular company that could potentially break above to all-time highs: Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

colgate-palmolive shares
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) price chart – 1-day candles view with volume & RSI – Source: Koyfin

Despite a weaker economic outlook, Colgate is currently trading close to its 52-week high, closing on Thursday at $78.14.

“We still need to see it break a little bit further above it than it already has, but if that stock pushes $80, it’s going to give you a lot more upside potential than most people think about when they think about consumer staples”, said the strategist.

That said, it is worth noting that Colgate-Palmolive’s relative strength index is posting a bearish divergence, which means that the stock shot up to this all-time high on lower price strength. That could lead to a short-term correction, which could be an opportunity to buy at the dip.

Are there still opportunities within the consumer discretionary space?

Bapis from Rockefeller Capital pointed to eBay (EBAY) as a potential long-term pick within the consumer discretionary group, adding that the company nearly doubled its earnings in the last quarter. It also trades at a more conservative price-to-earnings ratio compared to some of its peers.

Bapis believes that a firm’s ability to shift to e-commerce rapidly is a key factor in their performance, as the pandemic has forced consumers to rely on online shopping.

“Who has the best e-commerce shift during the pandemic? Who was able to be most nimble? Who was able to reinvent themselves, differentiate themselves and make a huge marketing and branding push during this time?”, these are the questions that Bapis currently asks himself when picking stocks within this important sector of the economy.

Alejandro Arrieche

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.