CEO Snapshot: What they said in earnings season

Mohit Oberoi

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: August 7, 2020

Disney Bob Chapek on earnings

This week several S&P 500 companies reported their second-quarter earnings in what is the worst quarter since 2008. Chief executives of leading companies gave their candid views on how the pandemic has hit their companies and the economy.

Disney surprises

Disney undoubtedly produced the shock of the week, with the market expecting the firm’s first quarterly loss since 1984.

But instead, the Mouse House posted 8 cents per share and $11.8bn in revenue on Tuesday, compared with consensus estimates that called for a net loss of 64 cents per share and $12.4bn in revenue, boosted by Direct-to-Consumer & International revenues unit and Disney Plus.

The company was among the companies that also talked about the social unrest in America after the brutal killing of George Floyd.

“Along with the challenges posed by the pandemic, the issues of racism and social injustice have also been front and center in ours and the nation’s consciousness in recent months,” said Bob Chapek (pictured, right), Disney’s chief executive during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

He added: “We’ve been working closely with our employees and cast members in this critical area and have established six new strategic pillars to achieve greater diversity and inclusion across the company.”

Hilton on restrictions around the world

Leading global hotel chain Hilton posted a worse-than-expected loss of $0.61. “Our second-quarter results reflect the challenges that our business has experienced as a result of the pandemic.” said Christopher Nassetta, Hilton’s chief executive in the earnings release on Thursday.

He added: “However, as restrictions are lifting and properties around the world are reopening, we are seeing improved occupancy.”

In the earnings call, Nassetta said: “Today, more than 96% of our system-wide hotels are open and operating.”

Nassetta added: “In terms of demand, we are seeing meaningful improvements off the lows in April with monthly sequential increases throughout the quarter and into July.”

Uber on ‘a tale of 10,000 cities’

Ride-hailing and food delivery company Uber reported a worse-than-expected loss of $1.02 per share in its second-quarter earnings while analysts were expecting it to post a loss per share of 86 cents. While Uber reported a 73% year-over-year decline in bookings in its ride-hailing business on Thursday, Uber Eats, its food delivery business reported a 103% rise in revenues.

Uber Eats posted more revenues that the company’s core ride-hailing business for the first time. Uber said that it would acquire rival Postmates in July that would further strengthen its position in the US food delivery market.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi called its ride-hailing business, that’s been rechristened as a mobility business, “a tale of 10,000 cities.”

“Asia, excluding India is leading the recovery. We’ve seen gross bookings of Hong Kong and New Zealand at times exceed pre-COVID highs,” said Khosrowshahi during the second-quarter earnings call.

Khosrowshahi added: “European trends have also been encouraging. France, Spain and Germany, amongst others, have improved to being down 35% or less year-over-year recently.” However, he added: “The US is lagging.”

Uber shares were trading down over 2% in pre markets on Friday but are up 16.7% for the year. It is valued at a forward enterprise value to revenue of 4.6 times. Wall Street analysts see a 17.5% upside over the next 12 months in Uber stock.

You can buy Uber through any of the best online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.

Mohit Oberoi

Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. he has completed his MBA with finance as majors and also holds a CFA charter. He has over 13 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last six years and has written over 6,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.