Canopy Growth Stock Reverses Bearish Trend after Earnings Beat; Revenue Surge 49 per cent

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock price soared close to 16 per cent following revenue and earnings beat for the third quarter. The company generated robust sales growth compared to the last year’s quarter. The world’s leading cultivator and seller of medicinal and recreational cannabis trimmed its losses from the past year periods, driven by cost-cutting initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Canopy stock has been experiencing a bearish trend over the past few quarters. The traders’ concerns over higher than expected supplies along with the increasing market competition are impacting cannabis-related stocks. CGC share price lost almost 70 per cent of value in the past twelve months; the shares are currently trading around $22, down from the 52-weeks high of $52 a share.

Third Quarter Beat Supported Canopy Growth Stock Price

Canopy Growth topped third-quarter revenue and earnings estimate by C$18.91ml and earnings per share by C$0.14. Its third-quarter revenue of C$123.76ml increased 49 per cent from the past year period. The revenue grew 62 per cent from the second quarter of this year. Canopy Growth also experienced 800 basis points year over year growth in gross margins.

“We delivered a significant gross improvement in the third quarter driven by stronger revenues and higher capacity utilization. Actions taken earlier this year are expected to meaningfully reduce stock-based compensation in FY21, and we have started to implement tighter cost controls across the organization,” said Mike Lee, Chief Executive Officer.

Business Plan Indicates Operational Efficiencies and Disciplined Capital Investments

The company has started working on a new business plan to cope with changing dynamics in the emerging cannabis industry. Its business plan includes further steps for cost reduction along with resizing the business to generate sustainable growth in the following years. Along with investments in organic growth opportunities, the company also plans to generate additional growth through acquisitions. Canopy’s recent acquisition of Storz & Bickel contributed significantly to its third-quarter revenue growth.