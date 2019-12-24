ByteDance Notified Public Of Refusal To Sell TikTok, Opposing Rumours

ByteDance, the Chinese social media company, has made it clear that it has no plans to sell part, or a complete, share of its short video platform, TikTok. The announcement came by way of the company’s head on Tuesday, directly opposing recent media coverage that said it was currently considering selling TikTok. The official reason for this supposed willingness to sell was attributed to concerns with the US.

Rumours Wholeheartedly Denied

Bloomberg had reported on Monday that the company was considering a stake sale with the widespread application.

Alex Zhu gave an internal company note about the matter, explaining how this “misunderstanding” between them and one of the leading newsgroups of the world could happen. He told that the media sends out stories that aren’t true, every now and then. He cited the “inaccurate” report that claimed that ByteDance was heavily considering selling some or all of the TikTok app.

Apparent Refusal Of Truth

Zhu claims that ByteDance went on-record in saying that they weren’t planning on doing so, but Bloomberg decided to publish the news article regardless. Zhu gave his utmost assurances that no discussions were happening where the company was looking for potential buyers for the app. Zhu also affirmed that there wasn’t any intent on doing so in the future.

A spokeswoman of ByteDance declined to comment about the private note. Instead, she reiterated what the internal note said: There was never any discussions about selling part of wholly selling TikTok. She described these rumors as meritless.

Rising Need To Segregate

This news comes in the wake of ByteDance taking steps to ringfence the TikTok app properly. TikTok is proving very popular with teenagers, particularly in the United States. ByteDance, being a China-based company, needs to ringfence it from its Chinese operations in order to put US regulators at ease. The primary concern for regulators is the chance that user data could be stolen and used by the Chinese government by way of ByteDance and its app.

In relation to this, the United States’ Committee of Foreign Investment, a group that reviews deals involving foreign acquirer companies, has taken notice of ByteDance. The regulator, in charge of preventing national security risks, is inspecting the $1 billion acquisition Bytedance did of the social media app, Musical.ly. The acquisition happened back in 2017 and laid out the foundation work for the rapid growth TikTok experienced.

Only time will tell what exactly the Chinese company actually did or did not hint at doing.