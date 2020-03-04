Budget 2020: What it means for you?

The first Budget of Boris Johnson’s majority Conservative government is a week away, as newly-appointed chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) prepares to deliver his statement on the country’s finances on 11 March.

Following the government’s 80-seat majority general election win in December, it has a strong hand to plot a course. Changes to tax, pensions and housing are all likely to feature, as well as increased spending in the north of England as the Tories look to reward the voters that helped the party take power.

However, Sunak, who has been in post for less than a month, has been forced to turn his attention to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

The chancellor will provide emergency cash to help the NHS prepare for a possible pandemic, and has drawn up plans to deal with the economic impact if as many as five million workers are forced to stay at home.

The Treasury is looking at ways to help companies who might be weighed down by staff sickness or self-quarantine measures. It is also looking at workers on flexible or zero-hours contracts who may face significant hardship if they have to stay at home.

Sunak said: “We are well prepared for this global threat and, as the wider economic picture becomes clearer, we stand ready to announce further support where needed.”

When new chancellor Rishi Sunak gets to his feet at 12.30pm on Wednesday here’s what to look out for.

Housing

The Queen’s speech said that the government’s new First Homes policy would offer a 30 per cent discount for key workers and first-time buyers who are purchase properties in their local area, potentially worth up to £100,000.

Ministers say the proposed 30 per cent off would be paid for through contributions from housing developers, with discount passed on when the property is sold so the new local buyer will also benefit.

However, it is unclear whether the discount will apply to the private market, housing association properties, or council homes. And the definition of a ‘local’ buyer is, at this stage, ambiguous.

First Homes is expected to replace the Help to Buy scheme, which ends in 2023. But observers will want the Chancellor to put more flesh on the bones of this policy at the despatch box.

Spending in the North

Johnson won a raft of northern and midlands seats from Labour at the election and has promised to repay these voters with a string of big infrastructure projects.

City mayors and regional firms will wait to see if the Chancellor green lights new projects, or instead announces further consultations with the promise of jam tomorrow?

Pensions tax relief

Currently, workers receive pension tax relief at the same rate they pay income tax. So basic-rate taxpayers receive 20 per cent pension tax relief and higher-rate taxpayers 40 per cent. The potential new revenue-raising plan would see a flat pension tax relief rate of 20 per cent, meaning higher earners’ pensions would be hit.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby said: “Chancellor Rishi Sunak is undoubtedly walking a fast-fraying economic tightrope – in part because the Tory manifesto promised not only a raft of tax cuts but ruled out rises in the rates of income tax, National Insurance and VAT – scrapping higher-rate relief to raise immediate cash would be a colossal political gamble.”

National Insurance

During the election, Johnson promised a tax cut for more than 30 million workers by increasing the National Insurance threshold to £9,500 in the next tax year, and eventually to £12,500 over a number of years.

Workers currently pay 12 per cent National Insurance on earnings over £8,632. If the chancellor confirms this election promise, this tax will only be payable on earnings over £9,500. People who earn £25,000, paid £1,964 in National Insurance under the current rules. The increased threshold, will mean they will pay £1,860 – around £100 less.

Fuel duty

Fuel duty has been kept at 57.95p per litre for petrol and diesel since 2011. Last year’s freeze alone will cost the Treasury more than £4bn over the coming five years.

Rumours say that the Treasury is now prepared to put up the levy, labelling it as a ‘green measure’ rather than a tax grab.

“But the reality is that a 2p increase in the rate means taxpayers would pay around £4bn extra and it’s a policy that affects people across many income levels and across the nation – meaning it’s unlikely to be popular with MPs,” says AJ Bell personal finance analyst Laura Suter.