LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom

BlackRock assets fall by almost $1trn, but investors back management as stock rises

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: April 16, 2020

The world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) saw the capital it manages fall by almost $1trn in the first three months of the year, as clients’ portfolios fell in value during the turmoil in global markets stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York-based group saw its assets tumble to $6.5tn at the end of the first quarter, down from a record high of $7.4tn at the end of 2019.

However, BlackRock still attracted $35bn in net inflows over the period, although a significant portion came from an injection of cash as investors moved to the safest types of assets.

Investors shifted money into BlackRock’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) business, iShares. The group said its iShares sustainable ETFs had a record quarter with $10bn of net inflows. The unit’s equity and fixed income ETFs accounted for 37% of the firm’s revenues by the end of this quarter. The firm’s largest division, iShares, is a family of hundreds of ETFs, which holds around $2trn of assets.

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink (pictured) said, that investors once again turned to bond ETFs for “price transparency and incremental liquidity in volatile markets”.

The group’s adjusted net income, which excludes a reduction in profits from a non-recurring charitable contribution, slipped 2% to $1.03bn. Its overall revenues rose 11 per cent to $3.7bn in the first three months of 2020, compared with the same period a year ago.

Shares in the money management firm traded at $458 per share, up 3.5%, in Thursday afternoon. The stock has lost 9.8% in 2020, compared to a 13.5% slump by the S&P 500 this year.

BLK stock chart

Blackrock is a global investment management firm that specializes in asset and wealth management, financial technologies, and a wide range of complex financial services that have earned the firm a strong reputation as a key player in Wall Street. The company operates more than 70 offices in 30 countries around the world and employs nearly 15,000 people to run its operations.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Alejandro Arrieche

    Last Updated: April 16, 2020

    Alejandro Arrieche

    Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com