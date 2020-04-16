BlackRock assets fall by almost $1trn, but investors back management as stock rises

The world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) saw the capital it manages fall by almost $1trn in the first three months of the year, as clients’ portfolios fell in value during the turmoil in global markets stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York-based group saw its assets tumble to $6.5tn at the end of the first quarter, down from a record high of $7.4tn at the end of 2019.

However, BlackRock still attracted $35bn in net inflows over the period, although a significant portion came from an injection of cash as investors moved to the safest types of assets.

Investors shifted money into BlackRock’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) business, iShares. The group said its iShares sustainable ETFs had a record quarter with $10bn of net inflows. The unit’s equity and fixed income ETFs accounted for 37% of the firm’s revenues by the end of this quarter. The firm’s largest division, iShares, is a family of hundreds of ETFs, which holds around $2trn of assets.

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink (pictured) said, that investors once again turned to bond ETFs for “price transparency and incremental liquidity in volatile markets”.

The group’s adjusted net income, which excludes a reduction in profits from a non-recurring charitable contribution, slipped 2% to $1.03bn. Its overall revenues rose 11 per cent to $3.7bn in the first three months of 2020, compared with the same period a year ago.

Shares in the money management firm traded at $458 per share, up 3.5%, in Thursday afternoon. The stock has lost 9.8% in 2020, compared to a 13.5% slump by the S&P 500 this year.

Blackrock is a global investment management firm that specializes in asset and wealth management, financial technologies, and a wide range of complex financial services that have earned the firm a strong reputation as a key player in Wall Street. The company operates more than 70 offices in 30 countries around the world and employs nearly 15,000 people to run its operations.