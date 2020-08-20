Billionaire Carl Icahn piles into Xerox after merger with HP collapses

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn (pictured) has snapped up Xerox stock after its $35bn merger with rival Hewlett Packard (HP) collapsed amid the pandemic.

Icahn bought a total of 725,935 shares of the printing giant in the period between 17 August and 19 August, according to a regulatory document filed by his firm yesterday. This boosted his stake in the company to 25.26 million shares, which represents a total of 2.29% of his firm’s assets under management.

The stake cost $13.16m, with shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share.

This purchase would be the latest step in Icahn’s effort to merge the Connecticut-based printing company with its HP, a deal that should have been completed earlier this year but ultimately fell apart after Xerox backed down in March, citing the coronavirus crisis as primary the cause of the decision.

Icahn may be aiming to amass more influence in Xerox, allowing him to pressure the board to revive the deal, some analysts speculate. The Wall Street veteran dumped his stake in HP, according to his firm’s 13-F regulatory paperwork filed earlier this week.

How are Xerox shares reacting to the news today?

Xerox shares have been going up for five days in a row, jumping from $17.5 to $18.2, possibly boosted by this purchase.

However, shares of the printing company have lost 49% so far this year, as businesses around the world have been forced to send their workers home, which has taken a toll in the demand for printers and copiers.

Meanwhile, Xerox reported its second-quarter earnings last month, surprising analysts by posting non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.15 against $0 in earnings analysts were expecting to see. However, the company missed its sales target by $80m after posting $1.4bn in total revenues for the quarter.

This push by Carl Icahn could fuel a move towards the $19 to $20 resistance level the stock has failed to break so far this year, although it remains to be seen if investors jump into what could be another try to revive merger talks now that the virus situation is taking a step back.

