Axon Enterprise Files a lawsuit against U.S. FTC over unjust litigation

Axon, maker of police body cameras and Taser stun guns, yesterday, sued the Federal Trade Commission for claims of being unjustly targeted by the commission. Rick Smith, Axon’s CEO, said the lawsuit is necessary so that Axon would try to justify itself in court instead of leaving the matter to an unjust FTC procedure.

The 29-page document was filed in the District Court in Arizona. In the document, the company questioned the legal obligation of the commission to sanction lawful mergers.

In May 2018, Axon announced their acquisition of Vievu in an $8 million deal. However, FTC cited antitrust concerns and started investigating the deal a month later. On Dec. 23, the commission informed Axon that it needs to forfeit the acquisition of the Vievu asset and grant the future buyer its license and permission. But Axon is not taking any of that.

According to the company, FTC is asking the company to sell off some of its acquired intellectual properties that have generated more than $4 billion in revenue. Smith said the $6 billion acquisition has already caused them to shell of about $1 billion of those intellectual properties. He said FTC is asking them to do the impossible, knowing that Axon went about the acquisition in the most appropriate way.

FTC claims acquisition deal hinders competition in the market

Vievu was established in 2007 by a former employee of Axon. The company had been offering similar products in the market, which makes it a direct competitor with Axon. After the acquisition by Axon, it was reported that Axon would produce about 43 of the 53 U.S police departments’ body cameras. The commission has the legal right to file antitrust actions against any unfair acquisition deal either through internal administrative law procedure or via a federal court.

It challenged the merger and acquisition of Vievu by Axon, stating that the acquisition has significantly reduced competition. The commission also said part of the acquisition deal prohibits Safariland, its former parent company, from competing with Axon. Also, the acquisition and subsequent lack of competition have allowed Axon to increase price forcefully.

Axon disagrees with FTC

In response to FTC’s claims, Axon argued that the deal does not lead to a reduction in competition. According to the firm, Vievu has been fighting off serious liquidation issues as it could not even uphold its multi-year contract with the Police Department in New York. As it stands, the contract has been awarded to Axon because of Vievu’s failure to honour its end of the deal.

The content of Axon’s lawsuit is also asking the court to declare FTC’s involvement in the case as unconstitutional. According to the firm, FTC is not following due process in investigating the case, and the case against it has not been neutral. Axon said it wants to see that a completely unbiased and neutral judge handles the case. According to the firm, it would help Axon defend itself and properly present the case without any unjust proceedings.

Since the start of the investigation, the company claims it has already spent close to $1.5 million on legal fees. It also seems the case is affecting the price of Axon’s stock in the market, as its stock fell by 3.4% at the end of the day.