Aurora Cannabis stock soars on rising revenues

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock price made a surprise rebound as shares jumped almost 14% on Thursday, and added an additional 15% value in pre-market stock trading on Friday amid stronger than expected third-quarter results and prospects for moving towards making a profit next year.

The Alberta-based firm said its third-quarter revenue of $75m grew 34% year over year, and 18% from the previous quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimate by $24m. The Canadian pot producer sold 12,729 kilograms of cannabis in the third quarter, 39% more than a year earlier.

The US-listed business said its consumer’s strategy of stockpiling in March due to coronavirus lockdowns across the US and Canada supported third-quarter revenue figures, but cannabis sales growth failed to extend momentum in April as buyers returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Our focus is to continue to gain market share, and we remain well-positioned to capture more revenue in key categories over time,” interim chief executive officer Michael Singer told analysts during an earnings call on Thursday.

The company says cost-cutting measures and improved operational efficiencies are paving the path for profits in the coming quarters. The business plans to reduce its capital expenditure around $100m for the second half this year.

“These steps are designed to strengthen Aurora’s balance sheet and reduce go-forward costs, as the company works to achieve profitability and positive cash flow,” Michael Singer added.

However, prior to its latest share price rally, the company, which sells vapes, edible gummies, chocolates and beverages, has had a tough year as it has missed an earlier target of becoming profitable in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Aurora completed a 12-for-one share consolidation on Monday in order to avoid the threat of delisting from the New York Stock Exchanges as Aurora Cannabis stock traded below the $1 level in April. It also plans to sell its stock at market price to raise cash.

