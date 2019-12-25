Aurora Cannabis Stock Price Plunges to Three-Year Low

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock price plummeted to the lowest level in the past three years amid concerns over demand and supply dynamics. The investors are also blaming a huge boost in valuation for the sharp selloff. The latest financial results added to bearish sentiments. The company has reported a significant decline in Q3 revenues from the previous periods.

Aurora Cannabis stock price plunged almost 80% from 2019 high of $10 a share that it had hit at the end of the first quarter. Its shares are currently trading below $2 with a market capitalization of $2 billion. The market analysts are expecting headwinds for the company in the coming days.

Analysts Declined Aurora Cannabis Stock Price Target

MKM Partners’ Bill Kirk has presented a bearish outlook for pot stocks. The analyst expects losses from key cannabis players in the coming two years, Kirk said, ”He doesn’t expect profitability for a number of the better-known players for more than two years – quite a bit longer than the current consensus.”

In addition, Jefferies has declined the Aurora Cannabis rating to Hold from Buy following the departure of the chief corporate officer.

Financial Numbers are Presenting Bleak Outlook

Aurora Cannabis missed revenue and earnings estimates for the first quarter. Moreover, its financial numbers declined sharply from previous periods.

Its first-quarter revenue of C$75 million declined 24% from the previous quarter. The company has reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $39.7M, higher than the expected loss of $20.8M.

The company blames sluggish orders for recreational cannabis along with the slow pace of getting pot shops license for lower than expected financial numbers.

Consequently, the company has suspended its growth plans in Canada and International markets. It is now seeking to save money to reduce its losses. For instance, the company announced to stop construction at its Aurora Nordic 2 weed-growing facility in Denmark. This would help in saving C$80M over the next 12 months. Overall, the outlook appears bleak for Aurora Cannabis stock price.