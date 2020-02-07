LearnBonds.com

Aurora Cannabis Stock Sell-off Extends Despite New Strategy

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 7, 2020

Aurora Cannabis Stock

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock price lost more than 5 per cent of value amidst new business plans that indicate massive cost cuttings and prudent capital allocation strategy.  The resignation of Chief Executive Officer along with the addition of two new independent members to the board of directors created volatility in the ACB share price.

Aurora Cannabis stock price lost close to 70 per cent of value in the past twelve months. Investors and cannabis companies are blaming regularity headwinds and higher supplies for volatility in the energy industry. In the past couple of years, several new cannabis companies entered the market with the strategy to increase production as much as possible.

ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. daily Stock Chart

Cost Cuttings and Capital Allocation is Key for Success

The company believes that lower operational expenses combined with a disciplined capital allocation strategy would help in overcoming the uncertainty in cannabis markets. Aurora plans to reduce the headcount by 18%. This represents 500 full-time positions.

ACB is also seeking to keep its capital investments below $100ml in the second quarter of 2020. It is also likely to experience asset impairment charges of C$190-225ml and writedowns of C$740-775ml in the second quarter.

Second Quarter Results Indicate More Pressure for Aurora Cannabis Stock

The preliminary results for the second quarter indicate more headwinds for Aurora Cannabis stock price. It expects second-quarter revenue in the range of C$62M-C$66M. This indicates a drop of almost C$6ml from the previous quarter and down from the consensus for C$78.8M. The asset impairments could also hurt its profitability. The company anticipates more pressure on its financial numbers for the third quarter.

I look forward to serving as Interim CEO and executing on our short-term plans, which include rationalization of our cost structure, reduced capital spending, and a more conservative and targeted approach to capital deployment. These are necessary steps that reflect a fundamental change in how we will operate the business going forward,” Michael Singer, Aurora’s Executive Chairman, and Interim CEO stated.

Article Info

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

