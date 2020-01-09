Apple Stock Crossed Physiological $300 Mark Amid Bullish Reports

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock breached $300 level for the first time in history on the back of positive reports regarding the short and long-term fundamentals. Bullish commentary from market pundits along with substantial growth in financial numbers are supporting the upside momentum.

In addition, the analyst’s latest commentary related to its revenue growth from the services business is adding to sentiments. Its record year-end App Store sales also helped in crossing the $300 mark.

Apple stock price rose close to 100% in the past twelve months. Most of the price appreciation was witnessed during the second half of fiscal 2019. The stronger than expected results for the final quarter of 2019 combined with a rosy outlook for 2020 are among the biggest contributors for the share price rally.

Analysts Are Expecting Apple to Beat Earnings Estimate in 2020

Although the company has provided a better than expected outlook for fiscal 2020, analysts are still expecting the largest tech company to beat those estimates. Wedbush is among the firms that are seeing a bright outlook.

Its analyst Dan Ives said “Our recent checks around iPhone 11 units for the holiday season look robust and coupled with an eye-popping AirPods performance should lead to clear upside in the upcoming FY1Q/Dec. set to be announced after the bell on January 28th.”

Dan Ives expects iPhone 11 demand to remain strong in the second and third quarters of the year, driven by robust demand from China and the United States.

On the other hand, JP Morgan is also optimistic about future fundamentals despite concerns over lofty valuations. The firm is showing confidence across all products.

Indicators are Positive for Apple Stock

The largest company is presenting positive indicators. For instance, the company generated a record $1.42 billion from App Store customers between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. This represents a growth of 16% Y/Y. In addition, Apple News reached 100M monthly active users in December compared to 85M in the prior year. Overall, Apple stock is likely to extend the upside despite a 100% increase in the last twelve months.