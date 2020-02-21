Apple iPhone China Sales Could Fall 40-50 per cent Over Next Six Weeks

The threat of an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone sales fall has been hindering the share price momentum over the past couple of weeks. The sales are likely to decline 40 to 50 per cent in February and March in China amid coronavirus impact, according to Global Times.

The world’s largest tech company has slashed its second-quarter guidance earlier this week; the company blamed both demand and supply for its cut in guidance. The virus outbreak has strongly damaged the sales forecasts of all Chinese mobile phone suppliers, including Apple, said industry expert Liang Zhenpeng.

“The iPhone’s sales in the March quarter of this year are likely to be less than half of the same quarter in 2019,” Liang added. “Mobile phone sales, both online or offline, are very difficult during this period because the supply chains can hardly be normalized.”

Apple Slashed Quarterly iPhone Forecasts

Apple chief executive Tim Cook (pictured) has dropped the outlook for the March quarter due to sluggish business activities in China. Although Apple has a global supply chain network, China is an important part of the chain. Its biggest suppliers are based in China, which could impact supplies all over the world.

“The worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated,” Apple said in a press release this week.

Investors Unload Apple Stock

Apple stock price rallied sharply in the past few months. The stock jumped 50 per cent in the past six months and it is up 90 per cent in the past twelve months. Some investors believe the recent share price gains along with the bleak forecast for the March quarter created an attractive selling opportunity. Berkshire Hathaway declined its Apple stake to 245.15ml shares from 248.84ml shares three months earlier.