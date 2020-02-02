Anti-virus Campaign Gets Financial Boosts from China

China is expanding its level of financial support available to different institutions in the country. This is coming on the heels of the battles against the coronavirus disease.

The measure, according to the country’s financial institution, is to strengthen its financial support for the fight against the virus.

According to a circular released by Chinese banking institutions, the country is working to maintain sufficient and reasonable liquidity. Also, the Chinese central bank is going to use monetary policy tools like open market operations to add more liquidity to the Chinese economy and maintain a normal interest rate.

Efforts to improve credit support

The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, said that the financial institution will try to use several fiscal and monetary policies that will provide support to control and fight diseases.

According to the institution, there are going to be more efforts to improve credit support to micro-enterprises, small and medium sector, as well as the manufacturing sector. The circular also added that certain fees will be exempted or reduced for listed companies that operate in regions worst hit by the epidemic.

According to Pan, the central bank is going to provide lending funds of about 300 billion yuan to local and national banks in areas that are severely affected. The bank also intends to offer credit support at improved interest rates to manufacturers of daily necessities and key medical supplies.

He pointed out that the bank intends to direct the capital to areas where the virus has worst affected, to help fight the coronavirus epidemic. For the bank, the main issue is to control the spread of the virus and bring down its casualty limits to a significant level. With the help of credit facilities to the right institutions, it will go a long way to help the situation.

Central bank to utilize other financial incentives

The Chinese Central bank also aims at using other means to facilitate the fight against coronavirus. According to the bank, it will use means such as more credit loans, lower lending rates, as well as stronger financial support to help the worst-hit regions in the country scale through the epidemic.

It will also provide support to financial institutions for arrangements of flexible repayment plans. The repayment plans would be targeted to individuals who cannot pay back on schedule because they lost their job due to the epidemic. The plan will defer repayment for the affected individual and it would not affect their credit record.

Establishing a green channel

The circular also proposed the introduction of a “green channel” where cross-border and forex businesses would be more effective. It also urges improved efforts for support enterprises and the importation of anti-virus supplies for the coronavirus.

Starting from tomorrow, the interbank payment system will start offering services for urgent businesses that are related to the prevention and control of the virus. These are all efforts geared to prevent the continuous spread of the virus. As various organizations are seriously providing supplies and support systems, the country believes that the impact of the virus on the economy will be a temporary one.