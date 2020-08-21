Ant Group lines up record $225bn IPO

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group is close to kicking off the world’s largest initial public offering by listing the firm in Hong Kong and Shanghai with a valuation of around $225bn.

The move by billionaire Jack Ma (pictured) will see him file papers in the next few weeks that will allow the Hangzhou-based firm to float its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange and the tech-focused Star board in Shanghai as early as October.

The share sales could raise as much as $30bn, according to Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

The sale would top Saudi Arabian oil firm Aramco’s record $29.4bn haul last December. A $225bn valuation would make Ant bigger than Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley combined.

Ant has one billion users

Ant is 33% owned by Ma’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, and is an online mall for everything from loans, banking, insurance, travel services to food delivery.

On Thursday the group said its first-quarter earnings jumped to 9.2 billion yuan ($1.3bn) of profit in the three months to March, 560% up on the same period a year ago.

The group was rebranded from Alipay in 2014 and has a base of more than one billion users.

Internet-based consumer financing in China, a lightly regulated sector, surged 400 times to nearly 8 trillion yuan in four years to 2018, according to the Guanghua School of Management.

Ant, like Chinese tech giant Tencent and ByteDance owner TikTok, has hit the brakes on its US expansion as tensions between America and China have escalated.

Ma said as long ago as 2018 that his earlier promise to create one million jobs in the US was impossible to fulfil because of trade tensions between the two super powers.

Investors use EFTs to buy into Chinese market

Instead, Ant, along with rivals Tencent and ByteDance, is boosting its operations in China and other Asian nations. It works with nine payment startups around Asia including of Paytm in India and GCash in the Philippines.

One way US and investors in the West can own part of Ant is to buy into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with exposure to this market, such as Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS), iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) and the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC).

Although experts say these ETFs are unlikely to get their hands on Ant stock in the first weeks of the IPO.

Chris Hempstead, director of institutional business development at IndexIQ told CNBC’s ETF Edge last month determined American investors can get exposure to the Chinese market, but have to remain wary.

Hempstead said: “There will be an opportunity for US investors to find ways and to find vehicles overseas to get access if they absolutely need to get access to a security like this. But the geopolitical tensions are definitely going to be an issue going forward and it’s something to keep a very close eye on.”

