Analysts Expect Micron Shares to Hit $65 Shortly

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) shares extended the rally following higher than expected results for the first quarter. The company also optimized market sentiments by presenting a healthier outlook for the full year. In addition, higher price targets from market analysts are adding to the upside trend.

Although MU stock price is currently hovering around the highest level in the last eighteen months, analysts see the extension of upside momentum on the back of improving market demand for chips. The majority of analysts are forecasting Micron shares to stand around $65 in the coming days. MU stock price is currently trading around $54.

Q1 Beat is Adding to Sentiments

The chipmaker topped revenue and earnings estimates for the first quarter by $100 million and $0.01 per share. Its Q1 revenue grew sharply to $5.14 billion from $4.87 billion in the previous quarter.

The company says they are expecting the rebound in the second half of the year; the second quarter could be the bottom of the cyclical trend for its financial numbers.

“With our strong execution and improving industry conditions, we are optimistic that Micron’s fiscal second-quarter will be the cyclical bottom for our financial performance,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

The company’s earnings declined in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter. The depressed pricing for chips has negatively impacted its margins.

The company expects second-quarter revenue to stand in the range of $4.5-4.8B compared to the consensus of $4.77B. The earnings per share are anticipated at around $0.29-0.41 (consensus: $0.41).

Analysts Are Optimistic About Micron Shares Performance

Wedbush lifted MU stock price target to $65 from $44 with Outperform rating. The company expects improvement in demand for DRAM and NAND, which could help in enhancing the pricing structure.

Analyst Matt Bryson says “demand for both NAND and DRAM should accelerate through next year.” Moreover, RBC has also provided outperform ratings with a stock price target of $64. Overall, improving market sentiments could help in accelerating Micron shares momentum.