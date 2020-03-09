Amazon to sell cashierless checkouts to retailers

Amazon is preparing to start a new business selling automated checkouts to retailers, several of which have already signed deals, according to the company.

The traded company claims it has already ‘signed several’ contracts with customers who want to buy its technology, however, the tech giant declined to name these businesses.

Amazon’s new hi-tech kit, known as Just Walk Out technology, has proven to be interesting among a lot of retailers. The company aims to attract even more of them by launching a new website on Monday, according to Reuters.

The new line of business has been highly anticipated, and it reflects the company’s research-based growth strategy, which develops ideas into successful services that can be sold to others. Its Amazon Go chain has already introduced shopping with no checkout lines, thus speeding up the buying process for the stores and customers alike.

Large growth forecasts for cashierless stores

The first full-size 10,400-square-foot Amazon Go grocery store opened a few miles from the tech giant’s downtown headquarters last month, and adds to the smaller 20-plus Amazon Go stores scattered around major US cities.

The market for cashier-less retail is growing in America and could grow to $50bn, according to US venture firm Loup Ventures.

Amazon vice president of physical retail and technology, Dilip Kumar, said: “This has pretty broad applicability across store sizes, across industries, because it fundamentally tackles a problem of how do you get convenience in physical locations, especially when people are hard-pressed for time.”

All items bought using Just Walk Out technology will be included in a virtual cart, with the store billing the cart when the person leaves.

However, one issue that may arise is who owns the shopper data, something that businesses typically want in order to tailor marketing offers and build their customer base.

Kumar said: “We prohibit the use of Just Walk Out technology data for anything other than supporting Just Walk Out retailers.”