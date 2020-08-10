rtmark
Amazon in talks with Simon Property to turn empty stores into distribution centers

amazon worker

The largest mall owner in the US is in talks with Amazon about turning empty stores into fulfillment centers for the tech giant, in a move that highlights how the pandemic has devastated Main Street and boosted online shopping.

Simon Property Group and Amazon have explored converting retail space formerly occupied by JC Penney and Sears into distribution centers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the two firms began before the health crisis gripped the US.

It wasn’t clear how many stores Amazon is considering buying, and it is possible that the two sides may fail to reach an agreement.

Big Tech buying up Main Street sites

Amazon has also been in talks with several mall landlords about putting its coming grocery-store chain in JC Penney sites.

If Indianapolis-based Simon rents spaces to Amazon, it will probably have to accept a considerable discount to what it would charge a traditional retailer. The move will not please nearby retail tenants, because distribution centers draw less foot traffic to a mall.

Simon owns roughly 200 malls and outlet centers in the US, including Copley Place in Boston and Northgate Mall in Seattle

Even before the pandemic, Amazon has bought up sites of failed retailers and turned them to distribution centers, prior to its business jumping due to among consumers restricted by lowdown measures.

Last month Amazon said its second-quarter sales lifted 40% higher, year-on-year, to $88.9bn, helping the company record $5.2bn in net income for the three months to the end of June, doubling the total for the same period a year ago.

The surge in profits came despite coronavirus costs hitting $4bn for the period, in what chief executive Jeff Bezos described as a “highly unusual” quarter involving spending on protective equipment and bonuses for staff.

The group hired 175,000 new workers during the pandemic because of the extra business, and said it planned to retain 125,000 of them to handle its permanently increased needs. For online grocery deliveries, previously a relatively slow growth area, Amazon has expanded delivery capacity by 160 per cent.

Amazon and Simon share reaction

Shares in Amazon have jumped 67% this year to close at $3,167.46 on Friday.

Amazon has a relative strength index (RSI) 14 day of 60.17 suggests the company is trading in technically neutral territory. RSI scores range from 0 to 100, where the stock is considered overbought when the index is above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Simon and rival property owner Brookfield Property Partners in June became one of a number of groups exploring an acquisition of 118-year-old department chain JC Penney, which filed for bankruptcy in May with debts of around $4.2bn.

Shares in Simon have fallen 58% so far this year to close at $62.19on Friday.

Simon has a relative strength index (RSI) 14 day of 50.03 suggests the company is trading in technically neutral territory. RSI scores range from 0 to 100, where the stock is considered overbought when the index is above 70 and oversold when below 30.

