Netflix Stock Recovers from The Lows but Woes Seem far from Over

2022 has been a terrible year for Netflix investors. While the stock has recovered somewhat from its 52-week lows, it is still down over 67% for the year. The stock not only pared the gains from 2020, when it along with other “stay-at-home” names had surged but fell to multi-year lows.

Even after the rebound, it has delivered returns of only about 20% over the last five years. That’s not the kind of returns one would expect from stocks, let alone a constituent of the coveted FAANG group. What troubles does Netflix face and what lies ahead for the streaming giant?

Macro headwinds for Netflix

Like all stay-at-home companies, Netflix is witnessing a growth slowdown. The boom of 2020 was never going to be sustainable for these companies and markets are now realizing this the hard way. As for Netflix, what looked like splendid growth in 2020, now looks like a demand-pull forward.

Streaming competition

Then we have the rising competition in the streaming industry. While Netflix always maintained that it does not see pressure from the competition, it finally admitted to one while releasing its Q1 2022 earnings. While it said that “streaming is winning over linear” TV as it had predicted, the company added, “our relatively high household penetration – when including the large number of households sharing accounts -combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds.”

Pricing has been a headwind

Netflix charges premium prices when it comes to most of its competitors. Notably, while Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022, rival Disney continues to add new subscribers. Disney+, which was started only in 2019, now has 137.7 million subscribers. To put that in perspective, Netflix had 222 million paying subscribers at the end of March.

Amid rising inflation, many U.S. consumers have been looking to cut down on expenses. Retail companies reported that consumers are down-trading into smaller packs as well as lower-priced private labels. Even in streaming also, consumers seem to be shifting to lower-priced alternatives. In Q1 2022, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in North America after it announced a price hike.

Netflix pricing power

The fall in subscribers is a testimony that Netflix does not has the kind of pricing power that many would have believed. Notably, the company forecasted that it would lose another 2.5 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022.

Netflix finds itself in a hard place. The company needs to invest more in new content to revive its sales. At the same time, it needs to protect its margins. It’s a tough situation to be and there looks no easy way out.

Netflix in emerging markets

Like fellow streaming companies, Netflix offers lower-priced plans in emerging countries like India. However, despite lowering the prices, it hasn’t been able to crack the code in India. The company’s subscription base in India is a fraction of Disney there. This is despite the fact that Netflix reduced the starting price in India to as low as $2.

But then, increasing competition and its already high penetration in global markets are not only to blame. When it comes to content also, competitors are upping their game. Netflix has also had to cancel a few shows including the one with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Other troubles

Given the polarized environment, streaming companies also find themselves in a soup. Disney faced cancelation calls after it opposed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. Netflix finds itself on the other side for not condemning Dave Chappelle for his comments on the trans community.

Notably, Netflix has also amended its policies and added an “Artistic Expression” to its Culture memo. The memo said that employees would need to work on the content even if they deem it to be“harmful.” The memo categorically says, “If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Notably, with Trump’s TMTG (Trump Media & Technology Group) set to get into streaming also, we could see more polarization in the industry. We already have Rumble which is largely catering to a conservative audience. In the polarized environment, streaming companies find themselves in a tough position if they take a stand politically.

What’s Netflix doing to get out of the mess?

Netflix is looking at several ways to overcome the slump. The company is looking to crack down on password sharing as the company believes that 100 million people watch its content on shared passwords. Secondly, it is looking to cut down on costs as is visible in the cancelation of some shows as well as layoffs. It is shutting down Tudum and laying off several contractors there.

The company is also looking at an ad-supported version which would help it bring down prices for price-sensitive consumers. Some of the rivals already have such models, for instance, Disney+ Hotstar in India. While Netflix has been quite vocal against an ad-driven model in the past, the company is now considering a hybrid model. Netflix also announced a foray into video gaming last year to add more value to subscribers.

Netflix stock forecast

Notably, Bill Ackman, who bought the dip in Netflix stock after the Q4 2021 earnings dumped the shares after the stock crashed following the Q1 2022 earnings. Several Wall Street analysts also downgraded the stock. Last week, Evercore ISI reiterated the stock as in line but said that the launch of ad-supported service could drive upside.

Wells Fargo also reiterated the stock as “equal weight.” It said, “While already beaten up, we think NFLX could face more negative estimates revisions in the weeks/months ahead driven by higher staff cash comp, investments into AVOD, restructuring, etc. We think 2022 will be a rebuilding year, with NFLX v2.0 not emerging till sometime next year. If investments drag margins further, we think the stock could come under further pressure.”

Should you buy Netflix stock?

Consensus estimates call for an upside of almost 54% in Netflix stock over the next 12 months. However, the company has a lot of issues to address even as the valuations might now appear cheap to some. The stock now trades at an NTM (next-12 months) PE of 18.2x which is even below that of the S&P 500. In the FAANG pack, Meta Platforms has the lowest valuation multiple and the Facebook-parent forward PE is even below the S&P 500.

Overall, Netflix has to resolve a lot of issues before investors regain faith in the company. That said, the high growth that investors were used to from this FAANG stock now seems to be over for good.

You can trade in Netflix stock through any of the reputed online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.