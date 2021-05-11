rtmark
LUB TOKEN — First Telegram Cryptocurrency Token Exchange with own LUB Token

May 11, 2021

LUB TOKEN – First Telegram Cryptocurrency Token Exchange with own LUB Token
Lub Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token that can be used to trade and pay fees on the first-ever telegram-based crypto exchange bot.

The Telegram infrastructure allows the trading to be fast, secure, and hassle-free.

Original Bot. Double-check the name @LubTokenBot

The price of this currency is being adjusted according to the demand, with average daily growth between in the 1–10% range.

Currency growth and liquidity will be supported by the administration until the listing on the top crypto exchanges, prioritizing Binance, Huobi, Bitfinex, and Coinbase.

Historically, big exchange listings are accompanied by huge coin growths, ranging from 5x to 200x in the first day, depending on the market cap and hype around the project.


LUB Bot is the first Telegram-based crypto exchange that currently trades only their coin, as the alpha tester, but soon implements p2p transfers, listing options, order book, and more features that are intrinsic to a regular exchange, hence all the token holders are early adopters.

It currently has a constant growth, ranging 1–10%, but it is expected to have two significant growth spikes, the first being the implementation of coin listings, since there will be a big flow of new customers and markets and LUB token will be used to trade with a 50% commission discount.

Telegram: https://t.me/LubTokenBot

The second spike of course will be the listing of LUB Token on the big exchanges, mainly Binance. It will be a moon growth, considering Binance daily trading volume ranges between 30–50 billion $, and the fact that telegram is the highest growing instant messaging platform, where people move their retail stores, chatbots, and more.

For free money lovers, LUB has a referral system based Airdrop, with funds available for trading and withdrawal.
Definitely check out https://t.me/LubTokenBot while there is plenty of space for growth.
https://Lub.Exchange

Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate.

Alan Draper Lewis

Alan is a content writer and editor who has experience covering a wide range of topics, from finance to gambling.

